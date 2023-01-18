Rotting palm trees cut down on Nelson's Tāhunanui Drive

Two of the feature palm trees on Tāhunanui Drive have been removed due to significant damage on the base of their trunks caused by rot.

The two “feature palms trees” were removed on Wednesday.

Nelson City Council group manager community services Andrew White said the trees were removed due to “significant damage on the base of their trunks caused by rot”.

“The rot is likely to have occurred due to damage caused to the trunks when they were transplanted to the site in 2008/2009.”

No other trees would be removed, and new trees would be planted close by as the old stumps would remain.

Staff were considering the best species to replace the trees, he said.