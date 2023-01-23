Family of four on kayak rescued near Nelson in 'very trying conditions'

A family of four found kayaking against an outgoing tide and headwinds had all the right equipment – but they needed to use it, the Nelson Coastguard member who rescued them says.

The rescue was one of two the occurred around Oyster Island about 12pm on Sunday, after the Harbourmaster went to the aid of two swimmers who were exhausted after being caught out by the tide and the southerly shift.

Coastguard member Pete Kara was returning from a fishing trip around Rabbit Island when he spotted what looked like two people struggling on a sit-on kayak in the Blind Channel, which runs along the coast of Nelson past Back Beach and Oyster Island.

Going to their aid, he realised it was actually a family of four, with two young children, thought to be under the age of five, on board.

The family were about 1.5km from shore in “very trying conditions”, Kara, who is also on the board of Water Safety New Zealand, said.

“They weren’t making much headway.”

The family had been caught out when the tide changed, along with a southerly wind coming up.

“They didn’t realise that things were going to turn that bad that quickly,” he said.

The family mentioned that they left it a bit late to go out, and were embarrassed to need the assistance.

While they were all wearing life jackets and carrying a VHF radio, their misstep was not raising the alarm for help earlier, he said.

“What we can’t get back is time ... The moment you think you’re in trouble that’s when you ask for help.”

Kara said they would rather raise a rescue and stand it down than have help arrive too late.

“It’s pretty hard to be embarrassed when you’re six feet under.”

The situation could have easily worsened if a wave had knocked them into the fast moving water, he said.

“It wouldn’t take much for them to all be separated.”

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Nelson Harbourmaster Stuart Whitehouse says people need to be mindful of conditions and weather forecasts. (File photo)

Meanwhile, about the same time the Harbourmaster was called to assist two swimmers spotted struggling by off-duty Coastguard members.

The pair had been swimming from Monaco to Oyster Island but were caught in the southerly change and strong tide, Harbourmaster Stuart Whitehouse said.

By the time help reached the pair one was clinging to a yacht, while the other was “barely swimming” and floating on their back to preserve energy.

The duo were lucky there was a boat nearby, and that they were spotted struggling, he said.

“They wouldn’t have made the island and the current was getting to be increasingly rapid over the next couple of hours.”

There had been several incidents of late, largely involving paddleboards and kayaks, with people getting caught out by the strong spring tides and offshore winds which made it “very hard to paddle”, he said.

Whitehouse echoed Kara’s message about calling for help sooner rather than later. It was also important to keep your means of communication – be it radio or cellphone – on your body in case you were separated from your vessel.

Checking the conditions before setting off was vital, he said.

“If in doubt, don’t go out.”