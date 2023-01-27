Multi-offer battles gone as Nelson property market returns to 'normal'

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

A year ago it wasn't uncommon to get 10 offers for one house in Nelson-Tasman. Now, if there are multiple offers there won't be more than two, a local agent says.

But, despite the market shifting back to “normal” and prices dropping it’s still possible to sell your house if you meet the market, RE/MAX Elite owner Kate Bradley said.

“Vendors are still selling, buyers are still buying.”

Her comments come as property data company CoreLogic reported the property market downturn had slowed in the final quarter of 2022, with the average property price nationally sitting at $956,383 in December – a 2.1% drop compared to three months earlier, and a 5% drop annually.

That was also reflected in Nelson-Tasman, chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said.

Local data showed the average price in Nelson was sitting at $812,828 with no change in the previous three months, but a 6.9% fall annually. Tasman was sitting at $821,466 – a three-month decrease of 0.3%, and an annual drop of 2.6%.

Across Te Tauihu it was “a bit of a mixed bag”, he said.

“Nelson is faring a bit worse than NZ as a whole on the annual change, but Tasman has held up a bit better, and Marlborough has actually increased.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Buyers are taking longer to make their move as the property market slows down.

“In the case of Nelson, it previously had a large boom in prices, which pushed affordability to low levels, which meant it always had potential to record bigger house price falls.”

While nationally there was starting to be an increase in first home buyers, in Nelson their share of activity had “slid slightly downwards”, while relocating owner-occupiers had held on well, Davidson said.

“Amongst existing homeowners, there seems to have been a bit more confidence in Nelson that they can get a sale done for their own property relatively quickly and also find that next place.”

Last week, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand released monthly data for December, showing the number of houses sold in December in Nelson was the lowest for that month since records began, and the lowest for Tasman since 2010.

Properties were also taking longer to sell, with the median days for Nelson rising from 21 days in December 2021 to 51 days in December 2022, chief executive Jen Baird said.

“Local salespeople await January and February as this is typically when the region sees an influx of national and international interest.”

Meanwhile, supply has also gone up according to Trade Me property data released last week with a national increase in December of 29% year-on-year dwarfed by the 91% growth in Nelson-Tasman – the largest increase in the country.

On the ground in Nelson, Bradley said the market was returning to normal after a sustained period where houses were selling quickly with multiple offers on the table.

Now, multi-offers were rare, and buyers were able to take their time and were putting longer clauses into sales agreements, she said.

“They’ve got the ability to take longer.”

The reduced competition from buyers, coupled with more houses on the market, meant vendors were having to be realistic when pricing their house, and also make sure it was presented well and marketed properly to stand out from the crowd, she said.

“It’s also still supply and demand. If there are a lot of properties that compare to yours on the market ... you better be pretty sharply priced and making sure that your house compares well with the competition.”

Out of town buyers were still a significant force in the market, she said.

The high prices in the market had made it difficult for first home buyers, and now that prices were falling they were facing increased interest rates.

“It’s catch-22 ... they’re still on that back foot.”

After having the “weird market” where houses would sell as soon as they hit the market now was “when the rubber hit the road” for agents, she said.