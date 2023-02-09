Nelson pottery club gets hands on with purchase of new kiln

Nelson Community Potters club member preparing the ground where the new kiln will live.

The Nelson Community Potters are now able to reduce the waitlist of their classes, after purchasing a new Kiln thanks to the New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT).

The community group received a grant of $14,386 from NZCT, which went towards the purchase and installation of a new kiln, plus electrical costs and freight charges, chairman Jane Achison said.

Club member Miranda Wood said the new kiln will help them expand and offer pottery to more people.

“The kilns are the beating heart of our community pottery club. Our current kilns are at varying ages and stages of disrepair,” she said.

“Now we can replace our most unreliable one, as well as wire the new kiln with the two older, but more reliable kilns to an outdoor purpose-built kiln shed.”

“A brand new kiln, thermocouple, and controller, as well as the majority of funds to have the kilns wired into their new purpose-built home, will enable us to welcome more members to our club and offer more consistent firings to our club and class attendees,” Wood said.

Supplied Club members moving a tin shed, which will protect the new kiln.

Club member and tutor Kim Holmes said with the new kiln will reduce the risk of people's work being damaged in the firing process. But with the investment from NZCT they can reduce the club waitlist.

“We’re a community club that struggles to meet the demands of our community. We strive to honour the principles of Te Tiriti and welcome people of all ages and cultures,” she said.

“We observe tikanga around kai areas and work stations, respecting and conserving natural resources and our environment. The new kiln will be more efficient, which will support environmental kaitiaki and allow us to continue offering creative community education well into the future.”

Holmes said pottery has been growing in popularity over the past few years with a renewal of “hands-on traditional, slow and creative hobbies and activities” moving away from mass-produced and technology-based leisure.

Supplied Nelson Community Potters club members clearing space at their studio to instal the new kiln.

”Our club has been running for over 40 years and is currently experiencing its highest ever volume of members including a waitlist,” Holmes said.

“Our class attendees and club members range from very young to folk well into their eighties and beyond. We have people from all sorts of cultures and socio-economic backgrounds, and ceramics easily smooth out any differences.”

”With this generous grant from NZCT, we will be able to welcome all members of the local community who are keen to share the creative joys of ceramic learning and pottery exploration,” Holmes said.