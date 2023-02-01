Recent rain eases water restrictions in Tasman

Tasman District Council has ease the water restrictions for Waimea and Wakefield from Phase B to Phase A.

Water restrictions introduced on Monday for Waimea and Wakefield have been eased.

The Tasman District Council applied the restrictions after the risk of a drought hit the region.

But as heavy rain was expected to hit the region on Wednesday, the council decided to reduce the restrictions from a Phase B to Phase A.

In a press release, the council infrastructure manager Richard Kirby said “sufficient levels of recent and expected rainfall had eased concerns around excess water takes in the affected areas”.

When in Phase A, the council was still at risk of exceeding the amount of water it could extract from the reservoirs.

Under the current restrictions, watering grass or the lawn was not permitted.

“We had been abstracting slightly more than our consent daily limits for the week up until yesterday, Monday January 30. However, the recent rainfall should have lowered water consumption.

“We want to thank everyone for doing their part to reduce their water use – we will continue to monitor our water supplies as summer continues.

“In the meantime, we encourage residents in all areas of the district to continue conserving water as much as possible,” Kirby said.

The water supplies affected by the restrictions were Richmond, Brightwater, Hope, Redwood 1 and 2 and Māpua.