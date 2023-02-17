New surf lifesaving centre proposed to replace facilities 'among worst in New Zealand'

Aaron Lyttle, operation officer for the Nelson Surf Lifesaving Club, at one of their various makeshift facilities at Tāhunanui Beach.

Plans to replace Nelson Surf Lifesaving Club’s “inadequate” and “embarrassing” facilities in Tāhunanui could get a $100,000 kick-start.

The Nelson City Council is planning to include the funding for a feasibility study into a new community facility to house the club and potentially other sporting group in its 2023/24 Annual Plan.

The draft plan is due to go before the council for sign off in March before going out for public consultation.

The move is being welcomed by club president Noah Hosie, who said a lack of proper facilities was limiting the number of beach patrols for the community.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Beach patrols at Tāhunanui could increase if there were better facilities, Nelson Surf Lifesaving Club president Noah Hosie says. Aaron Lyttle is pictured outside the club’s small base on the Tāhunanui playing fields, across the road from the beach. It houses some of its equipment in the adjacent container.

Council group manager community services Andrew White said it was too early to say how much a new building could end up costing.

“Council officers are recommending up to $100,000 is included in next year’s budget to conduct a feasibility study and possible business case into a joint surf lifesaving/sport facility in Tāhunanui.

“It is very early days for this project and until we can assess the needs of the community the scope of the project, including the size of the facility and cost, is unknown.”

Mayor Nick Smith said this term was going to be a challenging one financially for the council, but there was also a clear need for a new surf lifesaving facility at the beach.

“We need to find a balance between minimising any rate increase, but also not allowing our community to stagnate. That is why I think we should be doing some investigation and planning work on potential high priority projects like the surf lifesaving facilities.”

Doing a feasibility study now would mean any work could advance quickly when the economy improved, he said.

He was “open-minded” about which other sports group could benefit from a new building, but said there was a clear need for a surf lifesaving base, with the existing facilities “inadequate and an embarrassment for the city”.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Another of the club’s storage facilities at Tāhunanui Beach, housing the lifeguard beach tower.

Tāhunanui Beach was very important to the community, both for local use and tourism, and having better surf lifesaving facilities would mean more patrols and water safety education, he said.

Hosie said the Nelson Surf Lifesaving Club’s facilities “would be close to being one of the worst in New Zealand”.

At the moment they’re equipment was stored across four different sites, and they didn’t have changing rooms for members, he said.

“Facilities for us is not really fit for purpose at all.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The old surf club building used to be next to the beach.

The club had more than 100 members ranging from ages 7 to 70, but a lack of capacity was limiting the club’s ability to grow and limiting the amount of beach patrols they could offer, he said.

“It’s one of the busiest beaches in New Zealand, but we can’t really support that.”

With proper facilities they could double or triple the membership, which would then enable more beach patrols, he said.

At the moment, in summer lifeguards patrol on Sundays and public holidays, but ideally they would like to offer Saturday services as well.

He was thrilled the council was considering a new building for the club.

“If the council is supporting us as a group it’s just amazing for us.”