Councillors seal carpark deal after nearly two decades of complaints

The George Quay Reserve, Motueka, is finally going to be sealed.

A Motueka waterside carpark that has had locals grumbling about potholes for nearly two decades is finally to be asphalted, after the Tasman District Council approved $115,000 for the job.

Councillor Barry Dowler said he had been receiving complaints about the George Quay reserve area since 2004, typically at a rate of “20 to 30” a year over the last 10 years.

Dowler said when he went to visit the carpark on Wednesday to have a look at potholes, they had been repaired by contractors to be “75% full”, and “not 100%”.

“There is a long history of complaints of potholes and the lack of maintenance for this area which sees extensive public use,” wrote TDC enterprise and property services manager Nick Chin in a council report.

Councillor Dan Shallcrass asked in the full council meeting last week exactly how many complaints the council had had about the car park.

Chin said they typically received at least one complaint a month, particularly from the Jackett Island residents.

“There are a lot of users out there, always wanting the potholes filled. The harbourmaster has been complaining about the wheelies in there and stones being thrown against the building as well,” he said.

Shallcrass asked if the “nice new asphalt” would actually be “better” for wheelies.

Chin replied that he wasn’t sure.

Tasman Mayor Tim King joked that “nice areas of open asphalt in a tucked away area” were “always an attractive place to go and do burnouts”.

Councillor Mike Kininmonth asked Chin if he had looked at the option of putting bollards or some other sort of restriction to limit access for the “donut people”.

“Have you looked at that option? Surely that would be cheaper than what we have got here.”

Chin replied tha they could limit access to the site.

“I think perhaps the more simple solution would be sealing the car park and putting in structures that would stop donuts and so on. It’s heavily used.”

Kininmonth asked if proposal was a temporary fix, and more money would need to be spent “putting concrete structures in there to stop the hoons”.

Chin said the council would look at engineering the site so there were structures that would “prevent the hoons from being there”, within the $115,000 budget allocated.