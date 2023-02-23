Truck crash knocks down power pole, leaves 375 properties without power

Emergency services responded to an accident on State Highway 6 on Wednesday evening, after a truck took a power pole down near Belgrove.

A truck that knocked down a power pole on State Highway 6 in Tasman has left 375 properties without power.

Network Tasman Ltd operations manager Robert Derks said they were notified at 6:30pm on Wednesday that a pole was down near Belgrove.

"There was extensive damage to a pole, that had to be replaced and the wires re-hanged,” he said.

Derks said the accident happened joust south of Wakefield and after one hour only 152 properties were left without power.

The remaining 152 properties stayed without power until 1am on Thursday.

Derks said in that kind of situation the “power is disconnected automatically”.

A new pole was now in place and the power had been restored to all the properties in the area.

A police spokesperson said emergency services attended the truck crash at the intersection of Wakefield-Kohatu highway and Pretty Bridge Valley Rd.

Traffic was diverted for two hours on Wednesday evening, while the truck was towed away, they said.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they responded with two fire trucks from Wakefield and one from the Brightwater station.

“We assessed the scene and handed it over to police,” the spokesperson said.

In an email statement, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they attended with one ambulance but no one had been injured.