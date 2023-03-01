Nelson library foundations would need expensive fix for liquefaction risk

The foundations of Nelson’s Elma Turner Library could be vulnerable to liquefaction. (File photo)

A detailed seismic assessment of Nelson's Elma Turner Library has found the building's shallow foundations could leave it vulnerable to liquefaction.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith said the report, and the “hugely expensive” costs of upgrading foundations, meant the city would need a new library building in the long term.

A BECA report from November 2022 highlighted the risk from the existing library’s roof bracing system, which gave the building a rating of 30% of the new building standard.

Work is underway to bring it above 34%, which will move the building out of the “earthquake prone” category.

But, the report also noted there were geotechnical risks to the building from liquefaction, namely from the fact “the building is founded on shallow foundations that are not robustly tied together”.

“The structure is not expected to be resilient to potential liquefaction induced ground deformations and lateral spreading of the ground under the building,” it said.

It advised that if the building were to be retrofitted in the future, it would likely need “extensive structural works to the building and foundations” to strengthen it to a higher level.

The library closed in June 2022 due to the quake risk posed by 11kg ceiling tiles. It has since partially reopened as repairs continue, with work expected to be completed in June.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson Mayor Nick Smith at the city's Elma Turner Library when part of the building was re-opened to the public after earthquake strengthening work. (File photo)

Nelson City Council group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis said the current work at the library was focused on making the building no-longer earthquake prone.

“However, this does not mean that the seismic risk posed by the building is removed.”

To make the building no longer an earthquake risk would mean increasing it to 67% or higher – and that would require work to be done on the foundations, he said.

“We believe at this stage that any renovating of the existing building or any new building on the site would require the foundations to be strengthened or replaced and this would potentially add significantly to the cost of any building project.”

In November Nelson Mayor Nick Smith succeeded in getting funding for a new library suspended, while its ongoing inclusion in the city’s long-term plan will be considered as part of this year’s annual plan process.

On Tuesday, Smith said it was clear the city would need a new library at some point, but the current work – which would come to about $1.4 million – was buying the city time to come up with a plan.

It was clear from the seismic report that the cost of bringing the current building up to 100% of the building standard would be “prohibitive”, he said.

“The foundation problems are not so significant to make it earthquake prone, but are sufficient that long-term you need to develop a better facility for the city.”

The cost of repairing the foundations meant it was “logical” that there would need to be a new building, because attempting to repair foundations was one of the areas with the “highest risk for cost escalation”.

Because of the money being spent on the current repair they would want to “get some years of use as a consequence”, he said, estimating it would extend the building’s lifespan by five to 10 years.

He likened it to the family car – as it aged it became more expensive to maintain and less reliable, so at some point it would require replacing.