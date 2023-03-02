Mayor rolls out new caravan for Nelson market with retro twist

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith with the Norma Jean caravan he and councillors will use to engage with the public at the Saturday Market.

As Nick Smith chats a passerby stops to check out the retro caravan he’s standing by. Another walks around for a better view – “that’s so cool”, she says.

The Nelson mayor smiles and waves – he’s the first to admit the retrofitted 1950s caravan may be a bigger drawcard than he is when it debuts at the Nelson Market on Saturday.

“The caravan’s much more attractive than the mayor, but will hopefully attract some customers,” Smith said.

Smith said when he saw it he knew it was the perfect fit for a return to the market – he had spent about 20 years attending the market in a caravan while MP for Nelson.

“My previous caravan was very functional but had none of the class or style of this 1950s retrofit.”

The caravan, aptly named Norma Jean, will be set up with a table – adorned with Marilyn Monroe’s face – and chairs under the awning, for people to stop by and have a chat about any issues they wanted to discuss with councillors, Smith said.

Martin De Ruyter/Nelson Mail Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says the caravan provides a private place to chat with people if needed.

Having the caravan also meant there was a private space available for people to talk if needed.

While the caravan was a bit of fun that would draw people in, it had a “serious purpose” to make sure he and the councillors were accessible to the community, Smith said.

“The previous council got out of touch with Nelsonians by being too influenced by complex submissions processes that get a response from a small group of people who feel strongly about issues, without connecting to the bulk of busy people who don’t have time to respond to 20-page submission forms.”

Being at the market was a convenient way for busy people to be able to stop and chat, he said.

For Smith returning to the market in a caravan would be a “homecoming”.

MARION VAN DIJK/Nelson Mail Smith had previously attended the market in a caravan when he was the MP for Nelson. (File photo)

“I love the market’s smells, food, colour and characters.”

The caravan would be at the market the first Saturday of each month, with extra visits added in when important consultations were taking place – such as the annual plan, long-term plan or resource management issues.

Either Smith or deputy mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens would be there each time, along with other members of the council.

The caravan is on loan from Phil Dunstan.