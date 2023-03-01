Maitai River diverted as gravel from floods dug out and banks rebuilt

Water has been diverted out of the Maitai River at the Waahi Taakaro Golf Club while remdiation work following the August floods is carried out.

If you’re walking through the Waahi Taakaro Golf Club, the site of the stony, exposed riverbed might make you think Nelson was in the middle of a drought.

Instead, the water it being diverted through pipes at a rate of 750 litres per second as part of an “ingenious” project to restore the river bed and rebuild the banks following the August rain event that sent floodwaters laden with debris thundering through the area.

The $1.4 million project taking place between the Waahi Taakaro Golf Club and Groom Creek involves the removal of 7000 cubic metres of gravel from the river, and putting in place 2500 tonnes of rock as flood protection.

Nelson City Council group manager infrastructure Alec Louverdis said the work was “a rather ingenious solution to a complex problem”.

“During the August floods, a large amount of gravel and debris eroded several river banks along the Mahitahi [Maitai] River.

“Two sections of the river urgently need rock armouring to protect both the road by Groom Creek and the golf course.”

Removing the gravel would return the river bed to pre-flood levels, and improve the river’s ability to cope with heavy rainfall, he said.

“This will provide extra flood protection to nearby properties and the golf course.”

Diverting the river through the pipes allowed easy access to the river while preventing adverse effects downstream, he said.

“This is a great example of the sort of lateral thinking staff and contractors have applied to our recovery work. Our aim is to build back better and this work will help the Maitai cope with future heavy rainfall events.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Maitai River is diverted using pipes at the Waahi Taakaro Golf Club in the Maitai Valley, Nelson while gravel is removed from the riverbed and a rockwall is built.

The work was being supervised by a river ecologist, and 14 staff salvaged fish from the area before the water was diverted, he said.

The work was expected to be completed by the end of May, depending on the weather.

During the flooding a golf course bridge was washed away. It has since been replaced with a temporary bridge, pending the building of a permanent $1.5m replacement.

Since the flooding, the council has also moved gravel from two popular Maitai River swimming holes –Sunday Hole and Black Hole – and formed beaches providing easier access from the adjoining picnic grounds.

Around 18,000m3 of gravel has been removed from rivers including the Maitai, Poorman Stream, Todd Bush, Brook and Oldham.