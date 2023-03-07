Nelson mayor moves to 'thwart' transfer of Nelmac assets under Three Waters

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet will ‘discuss’ an entrenchment provision in Three Waters legislation with Parliament's business committee.

Nelson mayor Nick Smith is calling on the council to back his call to “thwart” the Three Waters transition because of the potential impact on a ratepayer-owned business.

It comes as the Nelson City Council has learnt that Nelmac will not be treated as a contractor under the Three Waters transition, and instead all water services and assets in the council-owned company are expected to be transferred to the new water entity.

“The seriousness of the impact on Nelmac cannot be understated,” the mayor’s report, going before the council for a vote on Thursday, said.

The report warned that Nelmac losing its water services could mean a loss in dividends for the council of about $800,000 – meaning an extra 1% rate increase could be needed in 2023-24 – and there could be a decrease in standards of Nelmac’s other services, such as maintaining parks, flood repairs and pest control.

In the report Smith asked councillors to agree to council officers investigating legal action and approve “council and Nelmac taking all lawful proactive measures to thwart the transfer of Nelmac staff and assets to Water Services Entity C”.

“I am recommending that Council take every possible action to thwart the Government’s intention to dismember Nelmac to protect ratepayers’ investment in the business and the services it provides to Nelson,” Smith’s report said.

Nelmac is a council-owned company contracted to provide water services for the city, which makes up about a third of its business.

Stuff Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says moves to shift water assets from Nelmac to the new water service entity under Three Waters would “dismember” the counci owned business.

Under the Three Waters legislation, in-house council staff and assets would transfer to the new water services entity. But, the mayor’s report said, it had assumed Nelmac would continue to operate, and the contract would transfer.

Because the company is solely owned by Nelson City Council, its water staff, equipment and business systems would also transfer, the report said.

That meant the business would lose about a third of its $43 million annual turnover, and it would lose about 50 of its 300 staff and $2m in assets as part of the transfer.

On Tuesday Smith said the transfer would “dismember” Nelmac, and he wanted the council to take a “no co-operation approach” until the matter was resolved.

“The government has overreached and risks costing Nelson money as well as disrupting an effective service provider.”

The objective was “getting government to back off and leave Nelmac alone”, he said.

There was hope that could be “unstitched” when the new bill undid some of the existing law, he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff As well as Three Waters, Nelmac also looks after services such as parks and reserves maintenance and rubbish collection. (File photo)

Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty said he had been asked by the Prime Minister and Cabinet to report back on ways to “reset” the Water Services reform.

“We are developing options that involve presenting to ministers, followed by consultation with the sector and iwi to develop those proposals.

“Any consequential implications for the legislative programme would be taken at the same time. It’d be inappropriate to speculate on the nature of those decisions at this time.”

Hamiora Bowkett, executive director of the Three Waters reform programme for the Department of Internal Affairs, said the national transition unit was working with councils on the transition of assets to the new water service entities – including those held by council controlled trading organisations such as Nelmac.

Cabinet’s 2021 decision “neutral as to whether these assets, liabilities, operations and staff were held directly by councils or managed on their behalf”, he said.

“During the passage of the Water Services Entities Act, the impact of the transitional arrangements on CCOs like Nelmac that provide general contracting services was highlighted. This is an area that is under active review by the Department of Internal Affairs, and consideration by Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Select Committee.”

A number of submissions had been made on the matter and the department was providing the committee with advice and recommendations, he said.