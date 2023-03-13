Meet Blair Cameron: the National newcomer who wants to be Nelson's MP

Blair Cameron is standing in the Nelson electorate for National in this year's election.

Looking around the National office in Nelson, complete with his homemade ginger loaf on the table, Blair Cameron acknowledges he’s got a big job ahead of him.

The Waimea Rd office is quiet, as Cameron is busy moving in two weeks into the job as a politician for the National Party, vying for the Nelson seat in October’s general election.

But many people in the city are probably wondering who Cameron is – look up his official Facebook page, and it had 22 followers as of Wednesday, and two posts.

The 31-year-old said his job was to get out there and meet people.

“I know that I'm a new face. But I hope that people will stop and have a chat to me and hear what I'm about. I really do think that I have a lot to offer.”

Cameron said he grew up in rural Canterbury, about 10 minutes outside Methven.

“Like most rural kids in the South Island I grew up working on farms, in the weekends and school holidays.”

Things changed “quite dramatically” when he turned 16 and was awarded a scholarship to attend the United World College in Hong Kong.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail New National Party candidate Blair Cameron will be contesting the Nelson seat at this year’s election.

“You can imagine being a kid from rural New Zealand, learning in an environment like that it's pretty life-changing.”

From there he studied at Brown University in the United States before jobs at Princeton and the World Bank researching how to make governments work better.

“I also spent a year at the International Monetary Fund, doing some research with them on how to deliver strategies to reduce corruption in government.”

In March 2020 he came back to New Zealand for a friend’s wedding, and ended up staying due to Covid, working remotely.

By that time his mum had moved to Nelson, so he that’s where he stayed – though he admits it was a bit of an adjustment.

“I was initially a bit upset when my mum you know, sold my childhood home ... but very quickly grew to love Nelson. It was a bit weird the first time mum was cheering for the Mako instead of Canterbury in the NPC, but I'm fully on board with the Mako now.”

As an avid tramper and kayaker it was a great place to live, he said.

“There's no better place in New Zealand for people that love the outdoors than right here in Nelson, we have so many amazing places right on our doorstep.”

He’d always been a National supporter, but decided to put himself forward for the Nelson seat because the city needed someone who could “get things done”.

“My whole career has been focused on looking at how governments can get things done. And so that's why I stepped forward here.”

The priorities for Nelson were improving infrastructure, he said.

“If you look at Nelson's infrastructure, it's outdated, you know, we've got a growing population, we need to have roads that are going to get people where they need to be on time.”

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Blair Cameron says being new to politics and Nelson is a strength.

The health service was also a focus, as it was “terrifying” the hospital “might fall down if we have a decent sized earthquake”.

“We need to be building infrastructure here that's going to be able to provide the services that people here expect for the future.”

Asked about any other priorities, Cameron also points to the cost of living crisis, saying the government has made things worse for the average New Zealander.

“Some of them are finding it really hard to afford their mortgage repayments, some of them are having to cut back on food and other things because of how high the interest payments have gotten.”

For now, with the help of volunteers, he’s focused on talking to as many people in the community he can and getting to as many events as he can.

Being new to both politics and Nelson was a strength, he said.

“I have fresh legs, I have heaps of energy. I'm aspirational for Nelson. I'm not jaded. I'm thinking about what Nelson can be not just next year, but in 20 or 30 years time, and I think can be a world-class city.”

With Nick Smith having been Nelson MP for 24 years till 2020, Cameron is aware he’s “left some pretty big shoes to fill”, but he’s also eager to take on the job – as well as sprucing up the office and dusting off the old caravan.

“When Nick Smith became an MP, he was a young guy from Canterbury, who came to Nelson and said, I'm aspirational for Nelson, and I want to be the best local MP I can be. And that's what I'm saying as well.”