It may look yuck but Dummy Bay's brown water is not sewage, council says

The brown water at Dummy Bay near Kaiteriteri may put you off swimming, but it's not sewage and is in fact caused by a form of bacteria that is of no threat to human health, the district council says.

Pam Monaham, who lives on Cook Cr just above the bay, noticed the discolouration during her morning walk on Wednesday and phoned the Tasman District Council – one of several residents to do so.

Her concern was that if this was a sewage spill, it would have been the second incident in area this year, after a contamination warning went out to residents on January 14 due to elevated bacterial counts in the water at Stephens/Dummy Bay following heavy rain.

“I’ve had this home for almost 25 years, [and] I don’t remember seeing things like this in the past,” Monaham said.

However, the council has reassured residents the discolouration at the popular swimming spot was not the result of a sewage spill.

Contractors on the site ruled out the possibility of a sewage leak on Wednesday, instead confirming it was a stormwater overflow, a council spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the orange, brown discolouration, which is expected to dissipate relatively quickly, was from naturally occurring iron oxidising bacteria.

“Iron bacteria are of no threat to human health. They are found naturally in soils and water in low numbers and will thrive as more iron becomes available.

“We suspect someone may have been putting additional water into the stormwater system which brought the bacteria to the surface, but we can confirm it is not a sewer overflow.”