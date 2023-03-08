Crews stand down after false reports of plane going into the sea

A crop duster sparked a callout after reports a plane had crashed off Delaware Bay, near Nelson.

Emergency crews are standing down after a false report of plane going into the sea near Nelson.

A large white cloud coming from a crop duster just before 4pm on Wednesday was thought to be a small aeroplane going into the sea near Delaware Bay.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said a person had mistaken the cloud as coming from the back of the aeroplane going down behind a hill.

One helicopter had searched the area and a Royal New Zealand Air Force King Air, en route from Christchurch, appeared to have been diverted to the search.

Previously, four fire trucks were heading to the scene, but at 4.30pm were returning to their respective fire stations.