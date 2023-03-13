Three taken to hospital after morning crash in Nelson South

One of two cars involved in a crash at the intersection of Motueka St and Tipahi St on Monday morning.

A two vehicle crash at a busy Nelson intersection saw three people being taken to Nelson Hospital.

The accident, at the junction of Motueka St and Tipahi St in Nelson on Monday morning was attended by two fire trucks, police and ambulances.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they received a call to the incident at 8.54am.

“We treated and transported three patients to Nelson Hospital – two in minor conditions and one in a moderate condition.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communication centre shift manager Daryl Ball said on arrival firefighters found no persons were trapped.

Police and Fire and Emergency crew push one of the damaged vehicles off the street.

Firefighters assisted police and ambulance, he said.

A police spokesperson said there were no serious injuries.

“A tow was arranged for one vehicle, which was blocking the intersection for a time. Traffic management was in place.”