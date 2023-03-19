Snorkel day raises awareness of marine reserve

The Jett family enjoyed the day, from left, Abbi, Johnny, Shane, Asher and Josiah.

Raising public awareness of Rotokura/Cable Bay marine reserve was one of the aims of a recent snorkel day held at the bay hosted by Tasman Bay Guardians and Experiencing Marine Reserves.

“A lot of people don’t know about the reserve, kids haven’t seen it or swum there and when they come, they are shocked at the taonga that is there,” organiser of 9th annual Rotokura Community Guided Snorkel Day, Thalassa Kawachi said.

“It brings awareness of the reserve and is such a buzz to see community come together like this to share and appreciate the taonga in our backyards. The feedback is always so positive.”

A total of 117 first time snorkellers and experienced divers enjoyed the day run in conjunction with Seaweek in which marine life sightings included seastars, banded wrasse, paua, an eagle ray, squid, kahawai and many spotties.

READ MORE:

* Snorkel day opens up new underwater world

* The best beaches in the Nelson Tasman region

* Cable Bay snorkel celebrates Seaweek



Kawachi said nearly half the participants were children.

“One of the things that stand out for me is that the confidence they gain in one session.

“At the start they are shaking with fear. Once they are in the water and see something, their fear is forgotten, they’re enraptured, and before you know it, they’re snorkelling and diving under the water.

“Some kids have never seen under the water. Experimental learning is great for kids, they learn where the food comes from.”

The snorkel day also helped build connection to a local beach, she said.

“If people feel connected they will take care of it, and build guardianship of these places.”

Parent Sara Lund said it had been a successful day.

“We wanted to get our kids snorkelling but needed support – they loved it.”

A team of 23 volunteers and Experiencing Marine Reserves team acted as guides with wetsuits, masks, snorkels and fins provided free.

Department of Conservation marine reserve ranger Stew Robertson said the event played an essential part in helping to protect and enhance marine reserves.

“The more people in our community that love and understand marine protection, the easier our job is.

“Through our monitoring programme, we have found that the Horoirangi Marine Reserve has experienced significant ecological improvements within its boundaries.

“The centre of the reserve is teeming with marine life.”

However, he said if people were caught fishing in a marine reserve, they could be fined or prosecuted.