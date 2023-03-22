Ins and outs of rates hikes for Nelson and Tasman

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith speaks at a day-long council retreat at the Beachside Conference and Events Centre in Tāhunanui about the challenges of the year ahead.

Nelson rates are proposed to go up 7.2%, with rising costs and the August rain event recovery being blamed for the increase.

But while the council says it's worked to constrain the budget some projects have been brought forward or added.

Meanwhile, increasing costs are also putting the crunch on Tasman District Council, where ratepayers could face a 9.06% increase.

Both councils will consider the proposed rates hikes at meetings on Thursday, where councillors will vote on whether to send their draft annual plans out for consultation. Councils are required to adopt the annual plans by June 30.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said tens of millions in extra costs for repairs from last August’s rain event, the highest inflation rate in 30 years and soaring interest costs made this year’s budget particularly tough. The proposed 7.2% rates increase was in line with inflation.

“The council is very aware that households and businesses are currently under huge financial stress,” Smith said.

“We are not big enough to counter the broader impacts of sharply rising costs. The best the council can do is not make the problem worse.”

Stuff Increasing costs and the recovery from the August rain event are being blamed for proposed rates increases in Nelson and Tasman. (File image)

Capital expenditure savings of $17.6 million had been made in 2023/24 by not proceeding with the new riverside librar. There had also been $4.1m of general operations savings.

The council proposed to spread the storm repair costs out over 10 years.

The report going to councillors for consideration on Thursday warned that keeping rates to the inflation level meant there would also be an increase in debt and some reduced services, which would take some years to return to normal.

“It is unlikely to be possible to restore all reduced services in year 1 of the Long Term Plan 2024–34 because of the significant rates increase that would generate, so a phased approach or some permanent changes are likely to be necessary.”

But, while cuts are being made not everything has faced the axe.

While the library project has been shelved, the council is proposing to spend $200,000 on investigating a site for a new “community hub, including a library, in or close to the city centre”.

Nelson City Council/Supplied Creating a "linear park" on Bridge St between Anzac Park and Queens Gardens has been put forward as an option to make the city centre more pedestrian friendly. (File photo)

It’s also proposed to bring forward $3m brought for design work and consultation for inner-city water infrastructure upgrades. The government has committed $36m to the Bridge St project, which would improve three waters infrastructure to cope with up to 1000 new residential units in the city centre, and making Bridge St into a “linear active transport corridor” that would make the space more pedestrian friendly.

Another $600,000 is proposed for work to support the Maitahi housing development should it be approved in the Environment Court.

The council is also proposing to spend $100,000 investigating a new surf life saving and sports facility in Tāhunanui and $125,000 on a Nelson City Council 150th Anniversary Book.

Other funding for new projects worth $5m include a central city play space and lighting for the Railway Reserve, to be funded by central Government over several years.

Next-door, Tasman District Council is also facing large increase of 9.06%, more than double the 4.04% budgeted in the council’s long-term plan.

The proposed consultation document includes a message from Mayor Tim King and chief executive Janine Dowding which said the council was aware of the financial pressures being faced in the community.

“We are facing the same issues of increasing interest rates, inflation, and supply chain disruptions,” it said.

“In framing budgets, we have done our utmost to balance all the short, medium, and longer-term needs.”

Changes to the long term plan include an extra $3.6m needed to complete the Waimea Dam project, currently being negotiated with stakeholders.

“It is likely that the outcome of these negotiations will impact rates and/or debt,” the consultation document said.

The Motueka Community Pool funding of $3m will be deferred because design work was “not sufficiently advanced”, and an upgrade of the Lord Rutherford wastewater pump station has been deferred.

The council also planned to reduce renewal or park assets, reduce river management, defer some expenditure on its digital innovation programme, and drop funding for the monthly Mudcakes and Roses magazine and the Found Directory.