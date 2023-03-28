Nelson Fringe Festival features acts from all over the region and the globe

Elsa Couvreur, from the Woman’s Move (Switzerland) will be performing in her show The Sensemaker at the Red Door Theatre for the Nelson Fringe Festival.

The Nelson Fringe Festival has attracted national and international acts and the festival director says the decision to have the event dates align with other New Zealand fringe festivals has contributed to its success.

Director Giles Burton said he chose to align the dates of the Nelson festival with the Wellington, Dunedin, and Adelaide fringe festivals to encourage performers to add Nelson to the end of their tour dates.

“This has worked really well, we have five internationals doing all three New Zealand fringe festivals, it has been a real boost to our programming,” he said.

“But we are really proud of the number of local acts, across theatre, music, dance and standup comedy. There is no end of talent ready and willing to put themselves out there.”

One of the acts that added Nelson to their tour was Elsa Couvreur from Switzerland who has performed her show Sensemaker more than 70 times in five languages.

Couvreur won the Best in Fringe award and Dance/Physical Theatre Award at the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Couvreur has performed her show The Sensemaker more than 70 times in five languages.

The Sensemaker is a theatre dance piece about a woman waiting on hold on the phone.

“I started to play with automated voices on the computer, and I kind of came up with the pitch of waiting on the phone,” Couvreur said.

“And the whole storyline started to appear, like what if it would be some sort of mix of a job interview or visa request, something important the character has to obtain and all she can interact with is a robot.”

Performing the act in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, she decided to have a look at what other fringe festivals around the world were out there and that is how she ended up performing the show in Australia and New Zealand.

Couvreur is a professional ballet dancer, but adapted her skills to be able to perform the show.

The character is from an unknown era and the audience is never told exactly what the character is trying to get from the phone call.

“That was all done on purpose, although the phone is a phone from the 50s or 60s there are a lot of references to social media, I wanted to it to be timeless,” Couvreur said.

“And the audience is never told what the character is trying to achieve from the phone call, they just know that it is important, because I want people to relate to the feeling of being at the mercy of a machine.”

The festival features more than 80 performers, in 40 shows in 10 days, which kicked off on March 23 and wraps up on April 1.