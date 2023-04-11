New air quality guidelines could affect Richmond airsheds

This photo from 2006 shows air pollution in Richmond at 9.30am. While air quality has improved since then, there has been a tapering effect in the past nine years.

National regulations for air quality management are being reviewed, and changes are may have “significant implications” for Tasman, the council has heard.

It could mean the establishing and monitoring of new airsheds in the region, which will require more expenditure from the council.

The information was in the annual air quality report presented to councillors last month.

One of the authors of the report, natural resources policy team leader Diana Worthy, said the current national legal framework for air quality was based around PM10, a measure of pollution which causes health problems.

PM10 are particles of less than 10 microns and PM2.5 are particles that are less than 2.5 microns.

“...We recognize that WHO has obviously updated the guidelines, and we would expect through the current update and revision that the MFE (Ministry for the Environment) is doing that the guidelines will be reflected in the new national legislation,” Worthy said.

“That’s why in terms of our research monitoring we are using the WHO guidelines as a benchmark because currently legally, we are not required to monitor and manage PM 2.5.”

The air quality report said that for the first time since monitoring began in the early 2000s, the Richmond airshed did not exceed the national environmental standards (NES) daily PM10 air standard.

However, monitoring for PM2.5 over the same period showed that the airshed exceeded WHO daily guidelines 58 times. A reduction of daily winter PM2.5 of around 58% would be needed to meet daily guideline values.

Despite the airshed having no PM10 exceedences in 2022, it remained “polluted” and non-compliant with the national standards as an airshed only stops being polluted once it has not breached the standards in five years.

Since 2018, the TDC has been doing temporary winter monitoring of air quality in Motueka. Last year, that was extended to monitor Brightwater and Wakefield.

Two out of three monitoring stations in Brightwater and Wakefield breached the WHO PM2.5 daily guidelines – Brightwater North for 27 days, and Wakefield North for 45 days.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Poor air quality affects “the more vulnerable in society, and that’s children, the elderly and those with health issues,” says Tasman District Council natural resources policy team leader Diana Worth.

The impact of air pollution was outlined in the report with findings from the Ministry of Environment’s Health and Air Pollution in New Zealand (HAPINZ) study in 2016. It found air pollution caused 34 premature deaths and more than 80 hospitalisations in the Tasman region that year.

Worthy described the findings as “stark”.

“Poor air quality affects people, and it tends to affect the more vulnerable in society, and that’s children, the elderly and those with health issues,” Worthy said.

According to the HAPINZ study, health effects from air pollution included 34 deaths, 40 cardiovascular hospitalisations, 43 respiratory hospitalisations, 67 cases of asthma in children aged between birth and 18.

Martin Meissner/AP Nationally, the cost of NO2 pollution was $9.5 billion, and resulted from motor vehicles alone.

In addition, air pollution caused 21,485 restricted activity days (days on which people could not do the things they might otherwise have done if air pollution had not been present).

The associated social costs in Tasman were estimated at $159 million, with $72 million from domestic fires and $81 million from motor vehicles.

A “significant and surprising” finding of the study, the TDC report said, was the social costs of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) nationally.

Together with the 2021 WHO updated NO2 guidelines, this suggested that the council should consider developing a monitoring programme in Tasman’s larger towns as an indicator of air pollution from transport emissions, the report said.

Nationally, the cost of NO2 pollution was $9.5 billion, and resulted from motor vehicles alone.