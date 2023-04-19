Parking changes to clamp down on berm parking and motorhomes

Parking motorhomes on the road for more than seven days would be banned under proposed new Nelson City Council rules.

Shifting your car around the corner to avoid getting ticketed, parking on berms, and storing your motorhome on the street in front of your house could soon be banned in Nelson.

At a meeting last week the Nelson City Council agreed to send its proposed updated traffic and parking bylaw out for public consultation.

The draft bylaw includes a raft of new parking rules, including a proposal to clamp down on people who try to shift their car into a new spot to get around time limits. (This does not apply to central city meters where people have to enter their vehicle number plates).

The draft bylaw statement of proposal explained that people would try to re-park their vehicle “to try to avoid time restrictions or limit fees, reducing available carparking for shared use”.

Team leader transport activity management Drew Bryant said currently a person could park for the two-hour limit then “roll their car forward one park, and they’ve effectively re-parked”.

The council is proposing to introduce payment parking zones, so if you park inside the zone within 30 minutes of leaving a carpark you will be treated as if you had been parked the entire time.

If you leave the zone and return after 30 minutes time will start fresh.

The practice couldn’t be done in metered spots requiring parkers to input their licence plate, but the proposed change would cover areas with free parking that was subject to time limits, Bryant said.

The draft bylaw also proposes to ban people parking on road berms, unless specifically authorised by the council.

In the report to council, transport and solid waste manager Margaret Parfitt wrote that a ban would reduce damage to berms and underlying infrastructure, such as pipes.

“It also significantly alters the way many people are currently using some property frontages.”

Bryant said the damage also extended to kerbs which weren’t designed to have cars driving over them.

“There’s extra maintenance on us to replace and fix these berms.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The Nelson City Council is proposing to change its bylaws to ban parking on berms.

Under the existing rules, berm parking is allowed unless there is signage prohibiting it. The new bylaw would flip that, banning the practice unless there was signage allowing it.

Residents who wanted to continue parking on berms could seek permission from the council, Bryant said.

The proposed rule was in keeping with common practice at other councils around New Zealand, he said.

People who park motorhomes in front of their houses for more than seven days at a time will also have to make alternative arrangements under the proposed changes.

People are not allowed to permanently park trailers on roads, but the proposed changes will extend that to cover motorhomes, heavy vehicles and immobilised vehicles – including caravans.

“Council often receives complaints about these types of vehicles being parked for extended periods,” the report said.

Bryant said the roads weren’t there for long-term storage of large vehicles.

The proposed new rule would give them the ability to ask owners to move their vehicles, he said.

“It’s not something we’re going to be hunting out.”

Large vehicles could limit visibility on roads, acting as a safety hazard, he said.

The bylaw was being updated because the existing rules would expire in November. If a bylaw wasn’t adopted before then the council wouldn’t be able to enforce parking rules in the city.

Most of the changes were clarifications to make it clearer what was, and wasn’t allowed, Bryant said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Caravans would also be covered by the proposed new ban.

At the council meeting last week, councillors agreed to send the draft bylaw out for public feedback, though some expressed concern the new rules may be going too far.

“I understand it’s good to have these tools in your toolbox, but it feels like we’re over-reaching,” councillor Tim Skinner said.

The draft bylaw will be open for public feedback for about four weeks from May 2.