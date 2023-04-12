Cost of living among hot topics as deputy prime minister visits

The cost of living, retirement village contracts and the local labour market were among issues raised with deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni on a visit to Nelson.

Sepuloni, who is the Minister of Social Development and Employment and the Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage, met superannuitants, the Nelson Pacific Islands community and the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce during her visit on Wednesday.

She said a group of superannuitants had expressed gratitude for the boost to superannuation announced on April 1, but still had concerns about the cost of living.

Some also raised issues around the cost and structure of retirement village contracts. Nelson MP Rachel Boyack, who accompanied Sepuloni, said she would be following up the issue with resident representatives.

Sepuloni said the Pacific Island representatives she met had raised the issue of nurses coming here from the islands who were unable to practice because of difficulties in having their qualifications recognised, and she would look into how that process could be simplified.

On the wider cost of living increases that will be one of the major issues in this year’s election, Sepuloni pointed to the Government’s continued lifting of the minimum wage, increasing superannuation and beneficiary payments, its winter energy payments as well as increases for key public service workers.

She said without such increases, a number of which were not supported by political opponents, many people would be in a much more difficult situation.