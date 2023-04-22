Simplicity with pinch of dramatic flair in new restaurant mix

Pete Coates is the owner of Eight Plates in Upper Trafalgar St.

Pete Coates had never made a cocktail before he took a job at a Nelson restaurant.

The experienced barista knew his flat whites and macchiatos inside out, but a vague memory of drinking a Long Island iced tea as a teenager was the sum total of his cocktail experience.

So it was a hesitant yes when the co-owner of Cod and Lobster restaurant in Upper Trafalgar St, Nick Widley asked him if he was prepared to try his hand with a shaker.

Three months later he was the head bartender, discovering a flair for blending cocktails under Widley’s passionate guidance.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Eight Plates general manager Anthony Rodgers, left, head chef Sarah Maunder and owner Pete Coates outside the refurbished restaurant.

“With coffee, people don’t want your variation on a flat white, but with cocktails they are very interested in your variations,” Coates said.

It’s not surprising that Coates has a flair for the dramatic; he graduated from drama school in Auckland and spent seven years as an actor, including parts in Shortland St, and the Hillary and Top of the Lake tv series.

After 10 years in Auckland he got “a bit sick of the city” and came home to Nelson and hospitality.

Fast forward a few years and he has made another bold move. When Nick and his wife Kymberly decided to concentrate on their Kismet Cocktail & Whisky Bar, they asked Coates if he was interested in owning the original business, which had changed its name to Mama Cod.

Coates, with the Widleys’ support, took the plunge and the result is Eight Plates, which opened on Good Friday. It followed a three-month refurbishment of the historic building, that dates back to 1864.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF The garden bar at Eight Plates.

The restaurant is open for brunch and dinner from Thursday until Monday, and true to its name features eight plates that change regularly depending on the local produce available. Coates describes them as “seasonal small plates with a slightly Spanish influence – not tapas but influenced by tapas.”

“The key thing I wanted to do is to keep everything as simple as possible,” he said.

His head chef is Sarah Maunder, who had been acting head chef at Mama Cod, and who Coates has encouraged to explore her creativity: “What could she find at the market on Saturday and what kind of dish could we make?”

The results include whipped brie with fig and crostini and folded eggs with chilli and maple syrup, which Coates describes as a “velvety” twist on scrambled eggs.

And, of course, there are cocktails, with intriguing names like Professor Plum in the Ballroom with a Broken Heart, and Gin Basil Smash, as well as twists on the classics.

Coates said business had been good so far, with Sunday brunch proving particularly popular, as well as Mondays, boosted by staff from other eateries enjoying their day off.