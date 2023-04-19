Government spending and taxes in sights of deputy National leader

Deputy leader of the opposition Nicola Willis, who visited Nelson on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At a public meeting on the cost of living in Nelson, National deputy leader Nicola Willis had a sea of silver- haired heads bobbing in agreement.

Food prices, mortgages, interest rates, have been on the rise, and wages haven’t been keeping up, Willis later told Stuff.

Nelsonians were “still worried about the health system”, what would happen with the new hospital, and the “infrastructure situation”, she said.

During the public meeting at the Annesbrook Church in Stoke on Tuesday, Tasman District councillor Kit Maling voiced his own opinions about government spending.

“Nicola, I could tell you another place where you can stop wasting some money,” Maling said.

“Just recently, Labour has given out $350 million for a walking and cycling strategy. Now I bike, and now it takes me 11 minutes less on my ebike to get to town than it does on our roads because our roads haven't improved in Nelson since 1963 ... $350m on cycling and walking when we've got inflation is just ridiculous.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman District councillor for Richmond ward Kit Maling had his own ideas about government spending. Speaking outside the meeting, Maling said he planned to attend Labour events too.

Willis, who is also National’s finance spokesperson, told Stuff the “war on roads” needed to end. She saw a big role for cyclists as well, but without “growing connections”, the country was damaging its ability to get freight productively across the country.

Asked about infrastructure, Willis said National saw both the Richmond bypass and the Southern Link as “important projects”.

With regard to housing, Willis said Nelson’s rents had gone up by $145 a week in the past five years.

Kathryn George/Stuff Willis said Nelson’s rents had gone up by $145 a week in the past five years. Reversing the goverment’s tax changes would “take the pressure” off rental prices, she said.

The government's “additional taxes, changes to interest deductibility laws and the bright line test” had added costs to landlords that had been passed recently on to tenants, she said.

“So we've committed to reversing those tax changes so that we can take the pressure off rental prices.”

One man in the meeting asked about the “900 pound gorilla” in the room; what he said was the “corruption of the Treaty of Waitangi”, ... “the entire nonsense that in some way, Māori as individual people are more important than all the rest of us”.

“I worry about what people use the Treaty of Waitangi as an excuse for doing,” Willis said.

“National’s values are very clear – equal citizenship,” she said, as the audience broke into applause.

Willis said National had “proudly settled Treaty of Waitangi claims” because they believed in equal access to the law and property rights.

“But we will not say yes to diluting democratic principles such as one person, one vote.”