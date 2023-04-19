Big fish make day for Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Rotary Club Whakatū with the help of the Dawnbreakers Fishing Club, organised a fishing day on Tasman Bay for mentors and mentees in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Nelson Tasman programme.

There were smiles, and even a dance of celebration, as Nelson youngsters made the most of a rare chance to go fishing in Tasman Bay.

Ten young people, aged 9-17, from the Big Brothers Big Sisters Nelson Tasman mentoring programme had a successful day on the water last Saturday, landing some big snapper.

The day, organised by the Whakatu Rotary Club and run by the Dawnbreakers Fishing Club, took the young anglers out on club members’ boats.

Club president Phil Chilton said it had been one of the better seasons for snapper in recent years, with a larger number of big fish landed, and they were biting again on Saturday.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Oliver, a mentee in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Nelson Tasman programme, with a snapper he caught at The Rotary Club Whakatu and Dawnbreakers Fishing Club fishing day on Tasman Bay.

“The smiles of the kids with fish in their hands having their photos taken was worth a million dollars,” he said.

Chilton said some of the snapper landed would have won prizes in a fishing competition, with the largest measuring around 75 centimetres.

It was the second time the club had been part of the BBBS fishing day, and it was happy to help. “We are definitely a community-based fishing club, the more people out there the better.”

BBBS Nelson Tasman mentoring co-ordinator Lindsay Cherry said the mentees had loved the day out.

Her mentee Summer, aged 9, landed one of the biggest snapper.

“She did a little dance when she showed it to me.”

Cherry said some of the mentees had never been fishing in a boat before.

She thanked the clubs involved and the volunteers who cooked the food donated by Talleys, which also provided the bait.