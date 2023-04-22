Low wages and expensive houses making Nelson-Tasman unaffordable

Prime Minister announces minimum wage increase as part of raft of changes to Government policies and plans.

It’s getting harder to live in Nelson-Tasman, with wages now the lowest in the country and housing affordability the third worst, the Nelson Regional Development Agency has warned.

In a report to Nelson City Council last week, the agency warned that in 2022 the region’s wages fell to 22% below the national average, taking the region to the lowest in the country.

“Part of this is because the region has more retirees, but for those still in the workforce average annual earnings in Nelson-Tasman were 14% lower than the national average in 2022 ($60,048 vs $69,585),” the report said.

Housing affordability had also declined to the third worst in the country behind Auckland and Otago, the report said, with people in the region spending 53.8% of their income on their mortgage, compared to the national average of 37.5%.

The statistics were sourced from Infometrics.

NRDA chief executive Fiona Wilson said there needed to be a combined regional effort to lift wages and improve housing affordability.

“The combined picture of low productivity, wages and housing affordability highlights the need to keep focus on long-term initiatives to strengthen our economy, and for this to be addressed from many angles and to be consistent.

“These are not short-term fixes and need long-term commitment.”

Stuff Low wages and unafforable housing are presenting a challenge for Nelson-Tasman.

Housing affordability, making the city a vibrant place that would attract people to live here, and ensuring there were training and job opportunities would all help lift wages, she said.

“If we can raise and strengthen the businesses ... then in turn they can pay their staff more.”

Nelson Deputy Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens said the statistics “keep me up at night”.

“If we don’t make change we are going to see people struggling to afford to live in our city.”

Housing affordability – and availability – went hand-in-hand with wages, because people wouldn’t move here if they couldn’t afford a home, he said.

Increasing affordability would play a big part in attracting young talent to the region, as would making the city a more vibrant and attractive place to live, which was a focus for the city.

Encouraging higher paying industries to the region was one step in increasing wages, but there also needed to be work done to support businesses with lower paid workers to lift wages, he said.

“We need to keep a really firm focus on lifting everyone up.”

Any short-term wage gains were likely to come from the central government level, he said.

Tasman mayor Tim King said the region had a high proportion of smaller businesses.

“I don’t think people are paying lower wages because they can,” he said. “For many that’s what they can afford.”

King said there were no simple answers to lift incomes and improve housing affordability, and in some ways the region was a victim of its own appeal.

Many home buyers came from other parts of New Zealand or overseas, drawn by the region’s lifestyle, and had greater resources to buy houses than those who worked here.

Another challenge was a perception that the region was considerably more affluent than it actually was, which could influence central government funding decisions or priorities. Other regions had starker income extremes.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said housing was the “biggest issue for the region in terms of impacting on people’s everyday lives”.

“We have a high cost of living and it’s people on the lowest wages in Nelson that suffer from that.”

Lifting wages in the short-term would be helped by fair pay agreements, which would remove regional variations in some industries, and by lifting the minimum wage, but longer term changes also needed to be made, she said.

Improving the housing stock, so houses were more affordable here, addressing the impact of seasonal working which dragged down average wages, and attracting higher paying industries would help bring wages up, she said.

But, businesses also needed to look at whether they were paying staff fairly, with many still paying “sunshine wages” – where people are expected to accept lower pay in exchange for the benefits of living here, she said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Satya Bella performs at the Nelson Buskers Festival in Trafalgar St, Nelson. Making sure the city is vibrant will help attract people to live and work here, Nelson Deputy Mayor Rohan O’Neill-Stevens said.

“Individual employers do need to take a look at where they’re paying people and have an honest conversation about whether they’re paying people less than what they’d earn in another region.”

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis was in Nelson on Wednesday, and met with the regional development agency, where they discussed getting wages to at least keep up with inflation.

She was “optimistic” there was “big potential” to grow higher paying industries in Nelson.

“Getting some of the barriers out of the way for those businesses, listening to them about what they need to do more and do better and therefore be able to pay their staff more.”

- Additional reporting by Catherine Hubbard