One person transported to hospital after shipping container catches fire in Appleby

A shipping container on a rural unit caught on fire around 6am.

One person was transported to Nelson Hospital with burns on his hands after a shipping container caught fire on the Appleby Highway on Saturday morning.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received reports of a container on fire next to a rural unit between Richmond and Appleby around 6am.

They responded with two appliances from Richmond and Appleby.

The spokesperson said the owner had burns on his hands.

Hato Hone St John spokesperson Siobhan Campbell said one person was transported in moderate condition to Nelson Hospital.

Campbell said they responded with one ambulance.

Emergency services left the scene at 7:20am.