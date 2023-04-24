Injured hunter flown out of Kahurangi National Park

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter had two medical missions in the Abel Tasman National Park over the past week.

Wetter, colder weather saw a quieter week for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter, with one rescue mission of an injured hunter and two medical emergencies across the top of the south.

On Monday last week the helicopter picked up a patient who had suffered a medical emergency while kayaking near Adele Island, in the Abel Tasman National Park. They were flown to Nelson Hospital with no serious injuries.

On Saturday, the crew was called to a sick person Awaroa Bay, also in the Abel Tasman, after they activated their personal locator beacon.

On Sunday, the crew used night vision goggles to rescue a hunter who activated her plb after slipping and injuring her back in the Venus Creek area of the Kahurangi National Park. She suffered minor injuries and was brought out as a precatuion.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded by the community and remains a free service thanks to this support. If you would like to support this lifesaving service, please donate online at www.helirescue.co.nz/donate

Weekly Stats April 17-23

Missions completed: 3

Winch use: 0

Night vision goggles: 1

Missions in year to date: 182