Waitohi to face Central in Marlborough sub-union rugby final

Kahurangi centre Sarah Jones is tackled during the Stuff Tasman Trophy match against Marist at Cooks Reserve, Riwaka on Saturday. Kahurangi won 21-19.

Round 3 of the Marlborough sub-union round saw a battle of two winless teams fighting for a place in the final against Central. In an exciting game that saw Moutere competitive for much of the first half, Waitohi ran out victors 36-11.

In Nelson Bays, Stoke defeated Waimea Old Boys 29-10 and Kahurangi got the better of the second half to put away Nelson 36-19.

A hard-fought Stuff Tasman Trophy women’s match, saw Kahurangi edge Marist 21-19.

Waitohi 36 Moutere 11

Having worked hard in the off-season to get back into Division 1 rugby, and with both sides having lost to Central the previous two weekends, this match was to decide who would come out on top and earn a place in the MRSU final next Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Stoke cause minor upset, Waitohi push defending champs

* Marist win derby match as club rugby kicks off across top of south



Moutere worked hard to be competitive in the first half, trailing Waitohi by just four points. However, Waitohi stepped up the pace in the second half, adding a further 21 points to seal a spot in the final.

Waitohi coach Tim O’Malley was pleased that his side, having weathered the Moutere storm for the first 30 minutes, played the type of rugby they had worked on at training. Best players for him were lock Dylan Burns, flanker Taine Cragg-Love and fullback Patrick Smith-Kerr.

Despite two opening losses, Moutere coach Jeremy Clark was happy with his young charges and their ability to contest strongly at stages, even dominate in patches. He felt that staying in matches for the full 80 minutes would come with experience. His best players were prop Max Morris who played the full 80 minutes, and back rowers Archie Schluter and Charles Tupoutoa.

Waitohi 36 (Taine Cragg-Love 3, Patrick Smith-Kerr, Sio Moa tries, Bovey 4 con, pen) Moutere 11 (Ben Finau try, Jake Pacey 2 pen). HT: 15-11.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Marist’s Alisi Seigafo on the burst against Kahurangi at Cooks Reserve, Riwaka.

Kahurangi 36 Nelson 19

Nelson continued to show signs of improvement in 2023 with another competitive first half effort against Kahurangi at a sunny Cooks Reserve, Riwaka. Three tries, with form half back Graham Urquhart bagging two, saw a physical Nelson side go to the half-time break tied up at 19-all.

Coach Brendon Smith and the team spoke at half-time about not letting Nelson back into the game after scoring points by getting their exits right. Doing that and putting on 17 unanswered points to retain the John Goodman Challenge Trophy was very pleasing to him.

Best on ground was young left wing Brodie Robinson who is an excellent stepper, while the “veterans” in backrowers Willis Scott and Manu Parkin and inside centre Mike Wells controlled the game well.

Nelson coach Gary Stevens has felt hamstrung in the first two games by his depth off the bench but has reinforcements on the way for the Tasman Trophy rounds. He was impressed with the form of Urquhart, flanker Devon Davis and his inside centre Mataroa Maui.

Kahurangi 36 (Sitaleki Baker, Christian Kelly, Manu Williamson-Parkin, Petorukelani Pouri-Lane, Louie Chapman, Willis Scott tries; Stewart Cruden 3 con). Nelson 19 (Graham Urquhart 2, Mataroa Maui tries, Divan Lourens 2 con) HT 19-19.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Kahurangi halfback Cora Delany-Townsend passes to Lucy Brown to set up a first half try against Marist.

Stoke 28 Waimea Old Boys 10

Stoke went into the match wanting to celebrate the milestones of hooker Kendall Hodson’s 100th match and prop Tim Dallison’s 50th with a win, which they were able to do in outscoring Waimea Old Boys by five tries to two.

Coach Joe Kirker felt that his side made the job harder than they should have, putting themselves under pressure with some scrappy play to begin with. Improvement in discipline, led by his back rowers Taya Brown and Tevita Koloamatagi, allowed the side to settle down and get the victory. Corey McKay ran the cutter well at first-five in the first half and Taine Robinson played to his usual high standard.

Waimea Old Boys suffered two early injuries in their midfield which coach Scott MacKenzie felt was unsettling. Losing turnover ball also hamstrung the team to execute their game plan. Best for his side were halfback Codey Grimes and blindside flanker Jeen Salton.

Stoke 29 (Corey McKay 2, Joseph Scott, Nick Worthington, Taine Robinson tries; Robinson 2 cons) WOB 10 (Finepolo Ma’afu, Sio Latu tries). HT: 15-5.

Women’s Stuff Tasman Trophy

In a clash of the tw unbeaten teams at Cooks Reserve, Kahurangi prevailed over Marist by 21-19 in an entertaining match in front of a good crowd. Both sides scored three tries with a successful conversion from a difficult angle being the difference for the home side.

Wairau Wahine travelled to Jubilee Park with the hosts, Waimea OB getting the win 47-22.

Kahurangi 21 (Lucy Brown, Luisa Tafia, Sarah Jones tries; Jones 3 con) Marist 19 (Lucy Mahuika, Mili Mills, Ashley Ulutupu; Mahuika 2 con). HT: 7-14.

Waimea OB 47 (Jess Harvie 3, Bethan Manners 2, Grace Guyton, Neve Anglessey tries; Manners 6 con) Wairau Wahine 22 (Fiaalii Solomona 3, Courtney Finau tries; Solomona 1 con). HT: 19-10.

STANDINGS

Nelson Bays: Kahurangi 11, Marist 10, Stoke 9, Waimea OB 1, Nelson 0

Marlborough: Central 9, Waitohi 5, Moutere 0

Tasman Women: Kahurangi 9, Marist 6, Waimea OB 5, Wairau 1.

THIS WEEKEND

Senior Men Div 1

Central v Waitohi – Lansdowne Park, 3pm

Nelson v Waimea Old Boys – Trafalgar Park, Friday 7pm

Marist v Stoke – Trafalgar Park, 3pm

Senior Women

Waimea Old Boys v Kahurangi – Jubilee Park, 1.15pm

Wairau v Marist – Awarua Park, 1.15pm