Student digs deep into Nelson's faults

Renee Wiffin is studying the Waimea and Flaxmore fault systems for her Masters thesis at the University of Canterbury. She is pictured in front of the Bishopdale fault line.

As a girl, Renee Wiffin had a fascination for rocks.

“I would always go out on the beach fossicking for cool rocks,” the 23-year-old said. She picked up the habit from her mother, and still has a collection of rocks she has found and bought over the years.

Now that fascination has become the subject of her Masters thesis – and her career path.

Wiffin went to Nelson College for Girls, where her scientific interests deepened, and led her to study geology at the University of Canterbury. She was initially was interested in vulcanology, but switched to structural geology in her fourth year.

READ MORE:

* Taupō earthquake: more than 680 aftershocks, 30 landslides and a beach that vanished overnight

* Dates calculated for past Kekerengu Fault ruptures could help identify previous multi-fault earthquakes

* It's not Alpine's fault: What's causing Marlborough's quakes?

* We can't stop the Alpine Fault from rupturing but we can be ready for it



“It’s really interesting how the landscape changes and deforms from earthquakes,” she said.

Wiffin has returned to Nelson for her Masters thesis on the complex Waimea-Flaxmore fault system that runs from St Arnaud, through Nelson, to the Taranaki Basin.

In June last year, after a desktop exercise to find the best location to see the Flaxmore fault up close, she settled on a paddock in Julian Raine’s farm behind Saxton Field in Stoke.

A 20-tonne digger excavated a trench 14-metres long by 5-metres wide, and Wiffin was delighted and relieved to find the evidence in the exposed layers of earth.

“You could clearly see the fault running through, with a displacement of 1.5 metres,” she said.

“We were a bit sceptical that we would find something there, so it was great. We were all nerding out.”

The Flaxmore fault is one of six main faults in Nelson, and last ruptured 15-16,000 years ago, Wiffin said.

It joins the Waimea fault, which last ruptured 18-19,000 years ago, at Richmond.

The potentially good news from Wiffin’s studies so far is that activity on the complex fault system appears to have been moving south, further away from the Nelson and Richmond urban areas.

“That's a reassuring thing,” she said.

She is also researching the possibility of a multi-fault rupture in Nelson, potentially triggered by the Alpine Fault, that would cause ground ruptures, shaking, landslides and liquefaction.

Wiffin said she was grateful for the support of her supervisors Paul Wopereis, Glenn Stevens and Andy Nicol, who played a big role in her project.

After completing her thesis this year, she has a job lined up at Stantec as a graduate engineering geologist.