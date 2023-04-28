After more than a century in city, historic villa is moving to the country

Melissa and Simon Floyd are moving their 1890s era homestead to the Moutere where they plan to restore it.

After 128 years in the city, a historic villa is about to start a new chapter in the country.

Wakatu Lodge, which has sat on Nelson’s Waimea Rd for more than a century, will be shifted, piece by piece, to a new location in the Moutere.

Owners Melissa and Simon Floyd ran a 29-room lodge in the historic building, which they have owned for 11 years.

While they’re ready to leave the business behind, they’re not willing to give up the villa. So they’ve sold the property, but kept the house.

Braden Fastier/Stuff The historic Wakatu Lodge will be moved, piece by piece, from Waimea Rd to the Moutere.

READ MORE:

* Free-to-rent cottage in remote Golden Bay attracts plenty of prospective tenants willing to do 'monster' reno

* New future looming for landmark Nelson property

* This homeowner collects monkeys, pineapples, globes, butler stands . . . and check out the gold door



Supplied Wakatu Lodge was once surrounded by countryside, however, over time this was replaced by the sounds of urbanisation.

“I have a real affinity with the house, I want to see it restored to its former glory,” Melissa said.

Before it was enveloped by the sprawl of a growing city, the home sat in a “beautiful rural setting”, she said. Now, sounds of the countryside have been replaced by the constant whizz of traffic.

“It’s outlived its life in its current position, hemmed in on a busy road.”

Melissa looked forward to seeing the home in a rural setting, where it belonged, she said.

Supplied The 29-room lodge has had a number of uses over its lifetime, including a home for the aged and a rehab centre in the 1970s.

Once installed, she planned a big renovation, making the most of the home’s original features: hanging chandeliers and covering the walls with vintage wallpaper.

“The kitchen will be modern, but the rest of it will be taken back to its former glory.”

The lodge was a home for the aged and a rehabilitation centre in the 1970s, administered by the Nelson Hospital Board.

Melissa said they did not plan to offer guest accommodation in the country.

While summers had been “incredibly busy” at the lodge, after the tourist season ended each April the couple had relied on students and long-term lets.

“It was incredibly stressful, dealing with bottom-end stuff,” Melissa said. “We’ve met a lot of really cool people, I will miss some. But I won’t miss cop cars turning up and looking for someone.”