Motorist fined and docked points after dangerous overtaking manoeuvre caught on camera

A Motueka man has been fined $150 and given demerit points after being caught on camera using the wrong lane to pass a truck on a blind corner.

The 60-year-old driver was contacted after police saw a video of the passing manoeuvre on Stuff.

Senior Constable Peter Carmody said the motorist was issued an infringement notice for failing to keep left of a solid no-passing line when passing.

Because he was also overtaking another vehicle, he would incur 35 demerit points on his licence.

Tony Devey caught the moment on his dashcam as he and his wife were stopped in a turning lane at the junction of Moutere Highway and Edwards Rd near Motueka, north of Nelson, on Saturday morning.

As they waited while giving way to a turning truck, a red Mazda 3 came flying towards them around a bend on the wrong side of the road.

The car was clearly overtaking on a yellow line on the 100kph stretch of road, and the shocked couple could only sit and hope it did not hit them as it hurtled through the gap.

Carmody said the motorist was a first time offender and had also volunteered to write a letter of apology to the victims.

He encouraged people with dashcam footage or other high resolution video of traffic incidents, which identified registration plates, time and place, to present them to police.

“We will definitely follow up,” he said.