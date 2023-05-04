Embroidery group passing on 'lost skill' of needlework

Embroidery could be the “slow skill” we need in these fast-moving times, says a woman passing her knowledge to a new generation of sewers.

On Wednesday afternoons, Jane Couch and a handful of other experienced needleworkers meet at Victory Community Centre to pass on skills and knowledge to young people.

Projects include stitching bags, needle cases and visual diaries, with students coming up with their own designs and colour schemes, Couch said.

Despite many of the group never having picked up a needle before joining the class, students had gone on to win awards in national exhibitions, Couch said.

Needlework teaches technical skills, patience and dexterity, she said.

“Everything is so fast at the moment; embroidery is a slow skill, it's something you keep practising.”

Students’ work has been showcased at the Nelson Christ Church Cathedral’s annual Christmas Tree Festival, and in October will feature in an exhibition at the Nelson Provincial Museum.

The tutors are part of the Nelson Embroiderers’ Guild, and each brings their own unique talent to the group, Couch said.

“We love it. We all think it's important to pass on these skills that are being lost, not with any particular thing in mind, just so children can learn skills and use them in different places.”

The cost of $20 each term, which includes resources and afternoon tea, means the skills is accessible to anyone who wants to learn.

Embroidery classes for children year 5 and over run from 3.15 to 5pm each Wednesday at Victory Community Centre.