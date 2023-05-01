Motorists urged to stay safe as heavy rain warning issued for northwest Tasman

Waka Kotahi warned drivers in the Tākaka and Golden Bay to be prepared for heavy rain, which might become hazardous.

The country’s transport agency is warning Tasman motorists to take care as a heavy rain warning is in place for the region.

In a press release on Monday morning, Waka Kotahi warned drivers in Tākaka and Golden Bay to be prepared for bad weather.

“Up to 140 mm of rain is forecast for the Tākaka/Golden Bay area, meaning State Highway 60 and the Tākaka Hill will be affected,” it said.

From 5pm on Monday to 5pm on Tuesday the region will experience 100 to 140 mm of rain, with peak rates of 10 to 20 mm per hour, the MetService warning states.

During the 24-hour period, Waka Kotahi said slips, tree falls, and localised flooding were all possible, and drivers must be prepared for road hazards.

“Road users should drive to the conditions, use their headlights if visibility is poor, watch their speed and follow distances.

“Drivers should also check road conditions and weather alerts before they travel, and allow extra time for their journeys.”