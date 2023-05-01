Shearer assaulted pregnant colleague she suspected of sleeping with her boyfriend

The altercation took place in a shearer’s quarters, where both women lived. (File photo)

A woman accused her colleague of sleeping with her boyfriend, then punched her several times in the face.

Hazel Marise McCarthy, 35, appeared before Nelson District Court on Monday. She had pleaded guilty to assault.

The police summary of facts said at the time of the incident McCarthy was working as a shearer in Geraldine.

She, and the woman she assaulted, lived in neighbouring rooms in the shearers’ quarters.

Just after 5pm on 23 February, McCarthy and her boyfriend went to the victim’s room and knocked on the door.

“The victim opened the door and McCarthy immediately accused her of sleeping with her boyfriend,” the summary said.

“The victim told McCarthy to f... off and punched her in the face.”

Angry, McCarthy lunged forward and grabbed the victim by the hair, punching her in the face and head up to six times "before snapping out of it and stepping back".

McCarthy walked away, leaving the property with her boyfriend. Later, she told police she was angry and lashed out at the victim after she hit her first.

Judge Tony Zohrab noted McCarthy’s victim, who was pregnant at the time, suffered bruises and scratches to her face and forehead.

“I find it curious [McCarthy] is taking it out on this other woman when it was the boyfriend,” he told McCarthy’s lawyer, Dave Holloway.

Holloway said his client was remorseful, and had written a letter expressing as much to the victim. McCarthy had been willing to engage with restorative justice, he said.

Judge Zohrab noted McCarthy had no prior history of violence, but likely had alcohol issues.

He sentenced McCarthy to nine months’ supervision and to seek alcohol and drug counselling. He ordered McCarthy to pay $400 reparation to her victim.