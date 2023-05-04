Christmas parade uncertain as 'insane' safety rules bite

Motueka’s Christmas parade faces an uncertain future as organisers grapple with the escalating costs of road closures.

Our Town Motueka co-ordinator Claire Hutt​ is unsure if this year’s Christmas parade is going to go ahead because of the cost of traffic management.

Running along High St Motueka, which is also State Highway 60, the quote they were given for a contractor last year was $9000 for the three hours the road was closed.

Hutt said parade organisers “obviously queried that straight away”, and got the bill down to $7000.

They were told that was “less than cost”.

This year, when Hutt would normally be submitting a traffic management application and working on the parade preparation, she has another problem to deal with first: removing last year’s Christmas lights and flags, which are usually taken down in February.

Hutt has been told that in itself requires a traffic plan, two pilot vehicles, and a spotter on foot to help people across the road if it is at a junction. At 5am.

For this, she has been given a quote of $2500.

Lightstyle Photography & Web De The parade has been a popular fixture in the town.

Since they have been up for so long, some of the flags are torn, others have gone AWOL, giving the street a “shabby” look. Yet the town “couldn’t afford” to take them down, Hutt said.

Hutt said she was fed up with “health and safety gone insane”. She warned that without heavy sponsorship, the Christmas Parade won’t be happening this year.

“I just feel it’s killing communities. We can’t even put a banner across the street to advertise any events without getting a traffic management plan.”

The Nelson Building Society has sponsored new Christmas lights for Motueka, at a cost of $20,000. But Hutt wonders how on earth they’ll be able to afford to string them up.

Traffic management in previous year’s parades, from around 2016, had “remained consistent” at around $2500, and the cost for putting up lights and flags $700, from 2019.

Prior to 2019, organisers put lights and flags up without any accompanying pilot vehicles.

“These extra costs have simply made community events in our town centre unaffordable,” Hutt said, particularly at a time when, after the turmoil of the pandemic, getting together was vital for the well-being of the community.

“We rely on local sponsorship from businesses, grant applications, and some of our own money from Our Town Motueka funds,” she said.

“But unless something drastic happens, with the increase in traffic management costs, I don't think we're going to be able to do [a parade] this year realistically.”

Mark Owen, Waka Kotahi regional manager Lower North Island/top of the south, said the agency appreciated the costs associated with traffic management were a burden for community organisations and event organisers.

However, it was essential that road users, event audiences and workers were kept safe when events were held, he said.

Owen said the Motueka Christmas parade took place on a state highway that doubled as the main road through the town and had multiple risks that had to be managed.

"Festival-type events, even those that occur regularly, are not without risk. In December last year, two pedestrians were killed in an incident at the Rhythm and Vines Festival near Gisborne."

Owen said for annual events a completely new traffic management plan was only needed if there had been a significant change, or if the provider had changed and the new event organiser had no access to previous plans/applications.

He encouraged the Motueka parade organisers to get in contact with Waka Kotahi early "so we can work with them on their event".

Owen said temporary traffic management (TTM) workers must have qualifications. However, those requirements would change over time, and Waka Kotahi had just published a national guide to Temporary Traffic Management.

”In the past our guide has been interpreted more as a set of rules to follow. Our new approach is working strongly to move away from that to ensure TTM setups are as safe as possible for specific risks at individual sites.”

Golden Bay RSA president Noel Baigent told Stuff he had heard of Anzac parades not going ahead in the North Island because of the costs of road closures, though the Tasman District Council covered the cost of the Tākaka event’s traffic management.

Without that help, Baignet doubted the parade would be able to go ahead.

In 2021 Anzac Day marchers in Pātea had stay on the footpath and change their route to avoid paying thousands of dollars to close the state highway for the annual dawn parade.