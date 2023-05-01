Test of skill and endurance on Nelson's 'hero dirt'

Marama Garland competes in the Aorere Enduro mountain bike event in the Maitai Valley.

Ninety racers took on Nelson’s mountain bike trails over the weekend for an event that tested endurance, speed and skill.

After a junior enduro on Saturday that drew 80 young riders and a practice day for the senior competitors in the Aorere Enduro with Gearshop, it was all go onSunday. Riders took on parts of nine trails in three different mountain bike areas – Fringed Hill, Maitai-Codgers and Sharlands.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Rae Morrison from Nelson was the fastest woman in the Aorere Enduro.

Enduro competitors are timed for their downhill runs on each stage, but have to pedal up to each starting point. Racers were shuttled to the top of Fringed Hill to start Upper Butters, and over the day pedalled33 kilometres with a totalelevation of 1200 metres.

Fastest men were Nelson’s Shannon Hewetson (Masters 1) with a time of 20.19 minutes, followed by Nelson’s Loui Harvey (Masters 1) on 20.26 and Aidan Limmer, also from Nelson, (Masters 1) on 21.09.

READ MORE:

* Mountain bike first for Nelson with enduro nationals at Cable Bay

* Nelson Mountain Bike Club officially opens Butters Trail, 'Dad's track'

* Nelson downhill riders on the up at nationals



BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff George Swift from Warkworth was the third fastest women.

Fastest women were Nelson’s national enduro champion Rae Morrison (Masters 1) with a time of 22.47, followed by Louise Kelly (Open Women) from Nelson on 23.28 and George Swift from Warkworth (Open Women) on 23.30.

The placegetters won local bragging rights as well as mountain biking gearfrom the event sponsors Gearshop.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Ianduro Marshall, left and Fergus Reynolds make different tracks.

Nelson Mountain Bike Club committee member and event organiser Tayla Carson said competitors had come from Auckland, Wellington, Marlborough, Christchurch and Ashburton. One had even come from the UKfor the event and was looking to settle in Nelson.

“We changed the format this year to be more community focused and have a chill vibe. We chose the tracks so everyone could give it a go; we just wanted everyone to have a great day out riding the world class trails we have here in Nelson,” Carson said.

The weather had come to the party, and provided what was known as “hero dirt” – perfect ground conditions for riding.

The feedback from competitors showed that organisers had achieved their aim: “Everyone was frothing” Carson said.