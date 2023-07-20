Failed company director borrowing money from family to bankroll new ventures

The director of a failed group of forestry companies has been left “financially destitute”; and has borrowed money from his adult children to bankroll new business ventures.

On Thursday afternoon, founder and sole director of the failed Forestlands group of companies Rowan Kearns was sentenced to four months’ community detention in Nelson District Court. About a dozen shareholders watched proceedings via an audiovisual link.

In January, Kearns pleaded guilty to a representative charge of making a false statement under the Financial Reporting Act relating to the non-disclosure of financial details when taking out a bank loan, two representative charges of failing to deliver financial statements, and a representative charge of failing to lodge financial statements.

The Forestlands group invested in forests, raising money from “mum and dad” investors.

READ MORE:

* Forestlands chief executive pleads guilty to representative charges, FMA says

* Case against Forestlands founder Rowan Kearns adjourned

* Disappointment at large losses for Forestlands investors



However, forests owned by the group were not harvested before the companies were put into liquidation in 2018 by the High Court in Nelson at the request of the Financial Markets Authority Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko (FMA), after investors protested to the regulator.

Instead, the forests were sold in 2015 without the knowledge of investors who owned non-voting shares in the Forestland companies.

Stuff reported in 2019 that Kearns said he didn't tell shareholders at the time because he feared that if the general market found out he would never obtain the price he did for the forests in Southland, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

JUDE PETHERAM/Stuff Kearns sold forests without his shareholders' knowledge.

In court on Thursday, Judge Jo Rielly questioned Kearns’ lawyer, Kyle Simonsen, and FMA Crown prosecutor Sam McMullan about the companies’ structure, and the ongoing liquidation process that had no end in sight, leaving shareholders dangling.

“No one (investors) will get back what they thought they would from their investment, but possibly they will receive something in the future, it depends on how the liquidation is resolved,” McMullan said.

Kearns’ actions meant he failed “vulnerable” investors, many of whom were approaching retirement, McMullan said.

Judge Rielly referred to affidavits from Kearns and his wife saying they were “financially destitute”. “New business ventures have been funded by their adult children by way of a loan,” she added.

Supplied Kearns’ large Ngatimoti home was sold last year, and another, formerly known as Monterey House, was sold at a receivership sale.

Rielly said although the FMA’s position was that there was “no identifiable financial loss” for investors, the lack of reporting, the discovery of the false statements, and the uncertainty of their investment took a toll on shareholders.

Kearns was in a “position of trust”, and the two victim impact statements expressed “anger, frustration and betrayal” over what shareholders perceived as “dishonesty and greed”, Rielly said.

On the false statement charges, Rielly sentenced Kearns to four months’ community detention, and 100 hours of community work. On the other charges, he was convicted and discharged.

Rielly declined Kearns’ bid for a discharge without conviction, which he had applied for in part due to a requirement to travel overseas for business.