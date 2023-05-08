Woman ordered to pay $20 to victims who went hungry after she stole a plate of food

After breaking down in Murchison, Alexandra Knapp broke into a home and stole a plate of food.

While a mother and son slept, Alexandra Anne Knapp walked through their home and stole a plate of food from their kitchen.

Knapp, 51, pleaded guilty to a burglary charge at Nelson District Court on Monday.

The police summary, read in court, said Knapp and an associate found themselves stranded in Murchison on 8 April 2023 when their car broke down. It was 5.30am, and the pair were waiting for a friend to come and pick them up.

At her associate’s request, Knapp entered a residence through a door with a faulty lock. Sleeping inside were the victims: a solo mother and her 15-year-old son.

While the building is a commercial address, part of it is residential, and it would have been clear to Knapp from the personal items and furniture, that someone lived there, the summary said.

Knapp walked through the residence, passing the bedrooms and entering the kitchen, where she took a plate of food from the fridge, and some slices of bread from the kitchen table.

She left the way she came in, and took the food back to her associate, who was waiting by the vehicle.

Referring to the victim impact statement, Judge Jan Kelly said the residents of the home had been shaken by the event.

“The victim was really affected by you going into her home ... she felt invaded, unsafe and uncomfortable. Her son was so shaken he went to stay with friends,” Judge Kelly said.

With money tight, losing the food meant the pair did not have enough to eat the following day, she said.

Representing herself, Knapp told Judge Kelly she was homeless but currently staying in Nelson.

“I am deeply ashamed about what I did; I am disappointed in myself.”

Judge Kelly ordered Knapp to pay $20 reparation for the food, and asked that restorative justice be investigated ahead of sentencing.