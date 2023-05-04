'Prepare for the worst', says mayor as two fronts converge on Nelson and Tasman, bringing heavy rainfall

Prepare for the worst, check on your loved ones, says Nelson mayor as ‘significant’ rainfall predicted.

“Significant” rainfall is expected across the top of the south, as meteorologists warn that the current “orange” warning could be upgraded to red.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence is warning people to prepare ahead of a forecast that predicts up to 450mm of rain over two days in some parts of the region.

“These rainfall forecasts are sufficiently serious to be concerned,” said Nelson mayor Nick Smith. “We should prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

Smith suggested making a plan, and checking on neighbours and family to ensure plans were in place for picking up children from school, and getting home from work safely.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Large amounts of rain and wet weather is due to hit Nelson on Friday and Saturday.

According to MetService, the Tasman region west of Motueka can expect up to 450 millimetres of rain about the ranges, and lesser amounts near the coast between Thursday night and Saturday afternoon.

Nelson can expect up to 350mm of rain about the ranges and the Rai Valley, and up to 170mm elsewhere.

The current “orange” warning could be upgraded this evening.

Deputy Fire and Emergency national commander Brendan Nally said the organisation was sending specialist search and rescue resources to Nelson to be on standby during the severe weather.

"It’s important to be prepared, and to have these specialist resources on standby in the areas that will potentially experience the worst of this severe weather as is currently forecast for Northland, Taranaki, Tasman and Marlborough.”

Severe weather often brought power outages, he said, so people should be prepared and make sure their torches were ready with full batteries.

NCC group infrastructure manager Alec Louverdis said people would no doubt feel “apprehensive” about the forecast.

Council staff were busy clearing drains and streets of leaves, and diggers were on stand by at key locations, Louverdis said.

He asked people to clear gutters and roadside grates at home and their businesses to keep storm drains clear of debris and prevent flooding.

Council teams were monitoring the slips that had come down last August, including properties that had been red or yellow-stickered, Louverdis said.

Sports fields and reserve areas are closed across Nelson and will remain so tomorrow should the rain continue, he said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Stafford Dr in Ruby Bay, pictured here following the August 2022 weather event, will close from Thursday evening.

Group manager community services Andrew White said as with the weather event last August, emergency accommodation for rough sleepers will be offered at Unite Church, 173 Rutherford St, from 8pm Thursday until 9am Friday.

This would be reviewed if weather warnings remained in place, White said.

The church will have hot drink facilities and some bedding. It is only available to those who are sleeping rough and do not have adequate shelter, he said.

The rainfall that is already affecting parts of the country is due to the convergence of two fronts originating in the tropics. The warm, tropical air holds more moisture than cold air, resulting in heavy rainfall.

MetService warned to anticipate slips, rising rivers, power outages and hazardous road conditions.

Tasman mayor Tim King said Civil Defence teams were contacting farmers to ensure stock was out of flood zones.

He warned people to stay away from rivers, which could rise rapidly.

Sports grounds across Tasman would closed for the weekend.

Waka Kotahi recommended avoiding travel during heavy rainfall and to keep roads clear for emergency services to respond quickly if needed. Drivers should expect delays.

In anticipation of the rainfall, Tasman District Council will close Stafford Dr at the Ruby Bay Bluffs from Thursday evening.

Severely damaged in August’s weather event, the hillside above the road is still unstable, and the road will be closed as a precaution, with a detour via Te Mamaku Dr put in place.