Perceived conflict of interest involving minister and port project did not eventuate, watchdog finds

A potential conflict of interest over the funding of a project at Port Nelson involving former Government minister Shane Jones did not eventuate, the Auditor-General has found.

In a letter released last week Auditor-General and Controller John Ryan responded to Act leader David Seymour’s concerns about a potential conflict relating to a $5000 donation to Jones’ election campaign from Nelson marine engineering firm Aimex Ltd in 2019.

As regional development minister Jones was involved in a 2020 decision approving a $9.8 million loan to Aimex for the Port Nelson slipway project, as part of the Government’s “shovel ready” infrastructure fund to stimulate the economy in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ryan said its inquiries found that while the campaign donation from Aimex could be perceived as a potential conflict of interest that needed managing, his office did not consider there was sufficient evidence to suggest that the potential conflict eventuated.

“We have not seen any evidence to suggest that Mr Jones was aware of the donation when he made the funding decision or that he had any other connection with Aimex Limited before approving the funding,” Ryan said.

He said subsequent changes to how the funding was structured, and who received it, meant that Aimex did not receive any funding.

“Although no conflict of interest eventuated, there was a potential conflict that was not identified at the time the decision was made,” Ryan said.

“Properly identifying and managing conflicts of interest is important to maintaining the public’s trust and confidence in how public money is spent. This is especially so when decisions are being made at the highest level of government (that is, by Ministers), or in relation to significant funding decisions.”

Ryan said in circumstances such as the Nelson case it was imperative there were systems in place to ensure that ministers could promptly identify all potential conflicts, including perceived conflicts, and could take sufficient steps to appropriately manage them.