Quiche, gin cocktails and a late night for royalists watching history unfold

Pauleen Dolan and Elizabeth Westenra remembered listening to Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation on the wireless. This time round, they’ll be watching the events at Westminster unfold from a screen at Summerset in the Sun.

Elizabeth Westenra has dug out the family silver. She’s also had her nails done, and practised drinking tea with her pinky finger extended.

Elizabeth, with fellow Summerset in the Sun residents Annie Gillespie, Helen Bruce and Pauleen Dolan, planned to stay up to watch the coronation, starting from 9.20pm Saturday, New Zealand time, when the Royal Family will set off for Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

“We’re in that age group where we appreciate it, some of the younger ones won’t care less,” the Nelson woman said.

She remembered listening to Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953.

READ MORE:

* No coronation roles for Harry or Andrew, but their presence will be felt

* 'Oh, I'm marrying a Diana Spencer': A very brief encounter with a king-to-be

* King Charles, children and grandchildren begin their rehearsals for coronation



“We had no TV, it was just the wireless, sitting up on the shelf,” she said. “We all gathered around it and listened, it was amazing.”

This time round, Elizabeth looked forward to a screening in Summerset’s main building, hopefully accompanied by gin cocktails and nibbles.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Pauleen Dolan, Elizabeth Westenra, Annie Gillespie and Helen Bruce are ready to celebrate.

Pauleen predicted Charles III would be an effective king, “if people give him a chance”.

The monarchy was just as relevant to New Zealand as ever, she said.

“I think the Royal Family is important, they have always been there for us. Who would be in charge of New Zealand if we didn’t have the Royal Family? We might get someone like Trump.”

Annie agreed, saying the coronation was “history making”.

“[The Royal Family] have pulled their weight,” she said. “It’s exciting to see someone new, with modern ideas to save the planet, I like [Charles’] stance on that.”

Helen, who has been a royalist since a girlhood spent poring over books on the Royal Family with her grandmother, predicts there will be “less pomp” during Charles III’s reign.

“The monarchy is changing,” she said. “When William becomes king it will keep changing; he is more accessible to the people.”

The women are open to swearing their allegiance to the new king, and while quiche may be on the menu, it probably wouldn’t be the royal version, which contains broad beans and lard.

In Nelson, the public is invited to join Mayor Nick Smith and council staff at a ceremony and planting of a tōtara tree at Queens Gardens on Saturday from 10am.

The ceremony is part of He Rā Rākau Tītapu, King Charles III Coronation Plantings, that will see more than 100,000 native trees planted to celebrate the coronation throughout New Zealand.