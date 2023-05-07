Wet start to week forecast for already soggy region

Rain-weary Nelson residents face more wet days to start the week, but the falls are not expected to cause the same problems as the deluge over the weekend.

Heavy rain led to the evacuation of 20 properties in Rīwaka on Friday night, and at least three homes near the banks of Nelson’s swollen Maitai River on Saturday morning. All were able to return to their homes on Saturday.

Flooding closed State Highway 6 between Nelson and Blenheim, and State Highway 60 between Tākaka and Collingwood for several hours on Saturday, and a slip reduced State Highway 6 near Spooners Tunnel, south-west of Nelson, to a single lane.

A number of other roads across the region were closed, or under traffic management on Saturday and the downpour caused sewage overflows leading to a rāhui being placed across Tasman Bay prohibiting swimming or gathering seafood.

An orange heavy rain warning was still in place for the region west of Motueka until 9pm on Sunday.

After a brief respite on Monday, when the rain was expected to be light and periodic, bigger falls were expected on Tuesday with the MetService issuing a heavy rain watch for the area east of Motueka from 6am to 9pm.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said it was going to be a “pretty rainy” start to the week for the region.

The cause of the prolonged wet weather was a front edging slowly west and a blocking high to the east of the country stopping it moving through. On Tuesday the front would actually be pushed back eastward by a new system, bringing the heavier rain to the Nelson region.

Bakker said at this stage the rainfall amounts were not looking to reach warning criteria. More rain is forecast for Wednesday, with a slow transition to fine weather by Friday.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF Mary Willett meets Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during her visit to damaged areas of Nelson last August. She was evacuated again on Saturday as the Maitai River rose.

For Nelson resident Mary Willett, aged 90, Saturday’s deluge saw her evacuated from her Clouston Terrace home overlooking the Maitai River for the second time in eight months.

During the “atmospheric river” of rain that swamped the top of the south last August, causing a state of emergency, Willett had to leave her house after the Maitai broke its banks.

The water flooded her prized garden and came up to the front deck of her home, but did not flood the interior.

The homes on each side were not so fortunate, and are still to be reoccupied.

Normally Willett cannot see the river from her deck but on Saturday morning, she could see waves on the surface as the discoloured brown river rose to the top of the banks.

“I was thinking I had better pack.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Gary Fisher cleans out his garage workshop on Nelson's Gloucester St after floodwaters inundated the area on Saturday morning after heavy rain.

She went to her daughter’s place nearby, and was allowed back a few hours later.

Fortunately, this time the overflow reached her garden, but caused little damage.

Willett said she now had a full list of what to take in an emergency, and had them packed and ready for next time.

“There will be one because with climate change we have to expect this,” she said. Even though she “secretly” admitted to being a bit shaky after another evacuation, she said she loved the river.

“It’s beautiful and it’s doing a good job taking the water away. We just need a couple of more metres on top of the banks along here.”

The river reached a peak of just over 200 cumecs on Saturay morning (compared to the more than 450 cumecs during the August floods) but was back to below 30 cumecs on Sunday afternoon.

BRADEN FASTIER/Nelson Mail The Maitai River over its banks on the road that leads to the Riverside pool on Saturday morning.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence said the unpredictable rainfall, with bursts of heavy rain, caused localised flooding throughout the region. Evacuation centres were set up in Motueka and Nelson, but were stood down on Saturday.

One of those areas was in Vanguard St and Gloucester St, parts of which were underwater on Saturday morning. Gloucester St Automotive owners Gary and Joy Fisher were at work with brooms, pushing out an estimated 100 millimetres of water that covered the workshop floor.

Gary Fisher said the situation had been aggravated by motorists in four-wheel drive vehicles going at speed through the floodwaters, sending waves into businesses bordering the road.

Flash-flooding also saw the evacuation of residents in Factory, Old Mill and Swamp roads in Rīwaka on Friday night as a precaution. Tasman district mayor Tim King said the Motueka Recreation Centre had been opened for evacuees but everyone had been able to stay with friends and family.