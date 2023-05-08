Injured tramper one of four Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter missions

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter flew four missions from May 1-7.

An injured tramper at a hut on the Old Ghost Road trail was among the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter’s four missions over the past week.

Poor weather restricted flying time for the crew over the week, but on Thursday the helicopter flew three missions.

One patient was a medical emergency transfer from Wairau Hospital to Nelson Hospital. The crew also flew a medical emergency patient from Golden Bay Medical Centre to Nelson Hospital.

A tramper who suffered a knee laceration, leaving her stranded at the Ghost Lake Hut in bad weather, raised the alarm on Thursday.

The crew was unable to fly in and rescue her but on returning from Golden Bay in the early hours of Friday morning there was a small gap in the weather which meant they could retrieve her and fly her to Nelson Hospital.

The helicopter also transferred a patient from Wairau Hospital to Nelson Hospital last Friday.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter service is funded by the community for the community and remains a free service thanks to this support. If you would like to support this lifesaving service, please donate online www.helirescue.co.nz/donate

Weekly Round Up

Missions Completed: 4

Winch use: 0

Night Vision Goggles use: 2

Missions Year to date: 191