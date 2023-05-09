Principals back teachers' demands for better pay and conditions as teacher shortage worsens

Teachers in Nelson were among secondary and area school teachers across the South Island striking for better pay and conditions on Tuesday.

About 50 teachers braved the rain in Nelson on Tuesday to demonstrate for better pay and conditions, as part of rolling strike action which saw classes cancelled for the day at secondary and area schools across the South Island.

Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) members voted to go ahead with nationwide strikes this week, after a last minute government offer which the union said was “still below [the] cost of living increase” they sought.

PPTA regional chairperson for Nelson, Greg Allum said he and the other teachers on the picket line would rather have been in the classroom teaching.

But teachers across Aotearoa were struggling to make ends meet, he said.

STUFF Thomas Newton, chairperson of the PPTA Canterbury, speaks to Stuff about why teachers are taking industrial action, ahead of a strike held at the end of March.

“Stats NZ was saying in 2022 the cost of living went up around about $100 a week, and the latest offer ... [was for] around the $50 mark.

“We’re just going to get enough money to put petrol in the car and pay for groceries.”

Along with classroom conditions that were “way more challenging” than before Covid-19, many teachers were leaving the profession, the said.

Principals in the region supported teachers’ demands for better pay and resources, confirming it was getting harder – and more expensive – to recruit teachers.

Some schools often had to advertise teaching positions several times after getting no applications, or too few, they said.

Others were hiring teachers in subjects that were not their specialist areas, with at least one school reported to have had to train someone they employed to fill a teacher vacancy.

Headmaster of Nelson College Richard Dykes said his school’s recruitment budget had quadrupled, through things like having to re-advertise jobs and offer incentives to come to Nelson.

“We’re employing teachers who are retired, we are employing teachers from overseas.

“Our teachers are working incredibly hard after an incredibly trying three years, and I don’t see any recognition of that in the current offer.

“I think we’ve got an ongoing crisis and it’s going to get worse, and the Government just seems to be burying its head in the sand.

“I really fear for the future of education while the Government keeps playing hard ball.”

Greg Allum/Supplied Secondary school teachers demonstrate outside Nelson Labour MP, Rachel Boyack's office as part of nationwide rolling strike action.

Principal of Nayland College, Daniel Wilson, questioned why the Government could inject $400 million into defence personnel wages in an effort to keep defence force staff, but wasn’t doing the same kind of thing for teachers.

Starting teachers’ salaries in particular needed increasing as they were just above the minimum wage, he said.

The teacher shortage meant the school had recruited teachers in subjects they hadn't specialised in, he said.

Waimea College principal Scott Haines said schools across the region were finding it "manifestly more difficult to source teachers".

The school had advertised three times in order to recruit a physical education and health teacher.

Covid-19 had made teaching more complex and teachers needed better resourcing, Haines said.

He was glad to see teachers offered more time to complete work outside the classroom in the latest government offer.

He hoped the situation would be resolved quickly as students didn't need more disruption following on from the pandemic.

Teachers in the North Island would strike on Thursday as employment negotiations continued, with teachers from different year groups planning to strike nationwide on different days from next week.