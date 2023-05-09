Extra carparking to be created next to new Nelson bus hub

Millers Acre in central Nelson will become the city’s new bus hub in 2025.

The Nelson City Council has bought a parcel of central Nelson land for $970,000 as part of its new bus hub development.

At a confidential meeting on April 3, councillors voted to buy 41 Halifax St, adjacent to Millers Acre, for $970,000.

The council plans to turn Millers Acre into the city's new hub for council, InterCity and other tourist buses.

The development will see some carparks removed from Millers Acre but the recently purchased adjoining property will be turned into a carpark after the commercial building on the site is removed.

“ The extra space means we can improve the layout of the bus hub, improve access for the adjacent businesses and provide about 26 carparks,” Nelson mayor Nick Smith said.

He said the new hub not only provided more parking than the original plan that combined the bus hub and carparking in Millers Acre, it also improved safety by separating the bus manoeuvring areas.

When the hub was first proposed, local businesses had voiced concern at the loss of parking at Millers Acre.

Smith said the council would seek part funding from Waka Kotahi to develop the hub. Construction is expected to begin next year, for completion in 2025.

Smith said the project would provide a “vibrant transport and tourism hub” at Millers Acre. From August 1, Nelson’s bus network will be served by an all-electric fleet and will have more frequent services, and new destinations like Motueka and Wakefield.