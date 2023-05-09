Prison for man who sold horse float and caravan he did not own

Over a week in January, Gareth Eyre listed a horse float, two caravans and a trailer for sale online, pocketing $3525 in proceeds.

However, none of the items belonged to him, and on Tuesday, Eyre, 32, was sentenced to 8 months in prison on four dishonesty charges.

In her sentencing of Eyre, who appeared from custody via audiovisual link, Judge Jan Kelly outlined the offending, which happened between January 23 and 30.

First, Eyre had listed a trailer for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, he was thwarted when the buyer turned up early and knocked on the door of the house outside which the trailer was parked, meeting the owner.

Eyre saw the interaction from his car and drove away.

On the same day, he listed a caravan for sale for $1500. A buyer contacted Eyre to say he would buy it. They met in central Nelson, and the victim handed over the cash.

After Eyre drove away, the victim knocked on the door of a property, asking them to move their car, so they could tow their new purchase away.

However, they encountered the caravan’s owner. Speaking with Stuff at the time, the man said he reacted with disbelief, his first thought being, “oh my god, these people have been ripped off”.

A Nelson man was “shocked” to find his caravan had been sold to an unwitting victim of Eyre’s scam.

The victim of Eyre’s scam was a 14-year-old who had worked over the Christmas holidays to buy the caravan to use as a bedroom.

Referring to the victim impact statement, Judge Kelly said the teenager was “devastated” and had lost trust in people.

A week later, Eyre repeated his scam, listing a horse float for $2250 and a caravan for $2500.

The first he sold for $2025, the victim putting the money into his account and taking the float to Blenheim. When the buyer saw a post on Facebook saying the float had been stolen, they contacted the owner.

Eyre’s bid to sell the caravan was foiled when the owner appeared as the scammer spoke to a potential buyer.

The next day, one of Eyre’s victims spotted him and called the police. When he was arrested, Eyre told police his offending was due to a $15,000 drug debt.

Eyre’s lawyer, John Sandston, said his client had a “long held meth habit that’s out of control.”

Judge Kelly noted Eyre’s significant criminal history, with 67 previous convictions for burglary, sexual offending, violence and dishonesty.

He had a high risk of reoffending, and harm to others, she said.

Judge Kelly noted Eyre did not have the means to pay the $4000 reparation that was sought.

However, the $899 police found on Eyre at the time of his arrest would be distributed amongst the victims, she said.

Judge Kelly gave Eyre a discount for his guilty plea, but uplifted the sentence due to his previous history and the fact he was subject to release conditions at the time.

She sentenced him to eight months in prison.

John, whose caravan Eyre attempted to sell, said the sentence was a “great result”.

“Society doesn't need him out there, doing what he was doing to good people.”