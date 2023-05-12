In with the new as historic homestead makes way for public housing

KÄinga Ora plans to build 29 homes on the site where Wakatu Lodge once sat.

The removal of a historic homestead has paved the way for 29 new public homes in Nelson.

Early this month, the 128-year-old Wakatu Lodge was relocated from 125 Waimea Rd for a new life in Moutere.

Housing provider Kāinga Ora announced on Friday that it has taken ownership of the site and will partner with JV Properties to build 29 one-bedroom properties in a 3-storey development.

Construction is expected to begin in June, and be completed about a year later.

Kāinga Ora regional director for Nelson, Marlborough and West Coast Julia Campbell said the homes would help address some of the urgent need for housing in Nelson, particularly for one-bedroom homes.

Of the 261 people on the public housing register, almost two-thirds were waiting for a one-bedroom home, Campbell said.

Building three storeys would allow Kāinga Ora to offer more housing.

“Our dedicated placement team will carefully match people to these homes. As part of this, we talk to people about their connections to the community to help us to find the right home for them,” Campbell said.

The housing provider is planning a series of drop-in sessions for residents where they can learn more about the development, she said.

The development follows other Kāinga Ora projects around the region, including Nile St in Nelson, and Bateup Rd in Richmond.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said the announcement was “more fantastic news for our city”, and particularly welcome for the tenants who would have warm, dry housing close to medical and other facilities.

Boyack lives in the area, and said she looked forward to welcoming the new residents to the neighbourhood.