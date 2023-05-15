Rescues and stricken ship mission in week's work for rescue helicopter

The container ship MV Shiling photographed by Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter crew member Carl Babe off Farewell Spit last Friday.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter flew eight missions in three days in the past week, from Thursday to Sunday, after the rain had finally cleared.

On Thursday May 11, the crew flew a night mission from Nelson Hospital to Christchurch Hospital requiring the use of night vision goggles.

On Friday the crew flew a medical emergency transfer to Wellington Hospital and another medical emergency from Murchison Medical Centre to Nelson Hospital. They were also called out on Friday afternoon as part of the wide-ranging emergency response after a large cargo ship, MV Shiling, lost power and was drifting in heavy seas off Farewell Spit.

The helicopter circled the stricken ship to assess winching possibilities before flying back to base.

Carl Babe/Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter at Wellington Hospital after a patient transfer.

On Saturday one patient was transferred to Nelson Hospital from the Owen River after a horse riding accident and the crew also winched out a person following a search and rescue mission in the Anatoki River area.

The helicopter carried out a transfer to Christchurch Hospital, and were stood down after being called to a traffic accident at Gore Bay.

Weekly Statistics

Missions completed: 8

Winch use: 1

Night vision goggles use: 3

Missions Year to date: 199