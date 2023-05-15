Charity walk helps boost Coastguard emergency response

Jim Sinner, left and Dick Carter, right of the Rotary Club of Nelson West with Andrew Murray and Flurina Gauler of Nelson Coastguard. Carter and Murray are holding a new precision signal direction finder system that will be fitted to the Coastguard vessel thanks to a donation from the club’s annual Boulder Bank walk.

A walk along Nelson’s landmark Boulder Bank has helped provide another piece of lifesaving equipment for the Coastguard.

The Rotary Club of Nelson West’s annual walk drew a record 358 ticket sales in March this year, raising $8000 that the club has donated to the Nelson Coastguard.

The money has gone towards a new precision signal direction finder system for the Coastguard vessel that will help it respond to emergencies on the water.

Nelson Coastguard vice president Andrew Murray said the device could home in on an emergency locator beacon signal.

“The new signal locator can make the critical difference in how long it takes to find someone who has activated a beacon,” he said.

“And finding someone faster can be the difference between a tragedy and getting people home to their loved ones.”

The Rotary Club of Nelson West has run the annual 9km walk along the natural Nelson Harbour formation for 14 years, donating more than $53,000 towards the Nelson Coastguard rescue equipment from the proceeds.

As well as raising money, the walk also sees participants removing rubbish from the Boulder Bank and creating community awareness and access to the landmark.

Jim Sinner of Nelson West Rotary said the annual walk provided a great opportunity for Nelsonians to experience a unique environment on their doorstep. He thanked the community and its new lead sponsor Nelson Building Society.

Last year, the club donated money to allow the Coastguard to buy a floating mannequin fitted with a GPS tracker that is thrown into the sea as a training exercise for crews to locate, using data from weather and tidal conditions.